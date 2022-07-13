ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

7 Scriptures To Turn To For Encouragement When Healing

By Airiel Sharice
 4 days ago
Source: D-Keine / Getty

We’re already halfway through 2022 and a lot of us have been fighting silent battles that made the first half of this year discouraging. But I am here to tell you that there is still more than enough time for God to change your life in ways you probably can’t fathom right now. As the old folks say, “he may not come when you want him, but he’ll be there right on time.”

Although the journey and our walk with Christ is not a linear experience, the power of the word is and always has been.

Below are a few scriptures to speak over yourself and your loved ones during your period of healing.

Exodus 15:26 KJV

“And said, If thou wilt diligently hearken to the voice of the LORD thy God, and wilt do that which is right in his sight, and wilt give ear to his commandments, and keep all his statutes, I will put none of these diseases upon thee, which I have brought upon the Egyptians: for I am the LORD that healeth thee.”

Psalms 103 2-3 NKJV

“Bless the Lord, O my soul, And forget not all His benefits,

Who forgives all your iniquities, Who heals all your diseases.”

I Peter 2: 24 NKJV

“Who Himself bore our sins in His own body on the tree, that we, having died to sins, might live for righteousness—by whose stripes you were healed. 25For you were like sheep going astray, but have now returned to the Shepherd and Overseer of your souls.”

Revelation 21:4 NKJV

“And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”

Psalms 147:3 NKJV

“He heals the brokenhearted, and binds up their wounds.”

Proverbs 16:24 NKJV

“Pleasant words are like a honeycomb, Sweetness to the soul and health to the bones.”

Jeremiah 17:14

“Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; Save me, and I shall be saved, For You are my praise.”

