I Hate The Homies Podcast ‘Boyfriend In Law?’ | Episode 8

By I Hate The Homies
 3 days ago
Baker Mayfield has FINALLY been traded to Carolina. What does that mean for the QB? Did Cleveland make a mistake? What is holding former MVP, Cam Newton, back?

Rapper Trick Daddy and his wife are estranged. She wants a divorce and not only is he not granting one, but he is also “allowing” her to date other men. What in the world is a “Boyfriend In Law?”

Make sure you rate, like and subscribe to the I Hate The Homies Podcast and follow us on Instagram at:

I Hate The Homies Podcast ‘Boyfriend In Law?’ | Episode 8 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Keke Palmer: ‘Never Forget Who You Are Or Where You Came From’

In 2022, McDonald’s launched “Future 22,” an initiative highlighting 22 young leaders who are making impacts within the Black community. From Film Makers to Social Advocacy leaders, these movers and shakers have made it their mission to leave a legacy for those who are coming behind them and at this year’s Essence Festival, they were honored for their passion for helping others at the inaugural “Future 22” brunch which was held at the prestigious Ritz Carlton in the heart of downtown New Orleans, LA.
