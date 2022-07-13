ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Does Anti-CRT Ron DeSantis Know Florida Paid $700K To Racial Diversity Firm ‘Well-Versed’ In Critical Race Theory?

By Zack Linly
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjZud_0gemivHs00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference to discuss Florida’s civics education initiative of unbiased history teachings at Crooms Academy of Information Technology in Sanford on June 30, 2022. | Source: SOPA Images / Getty

We all know that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is so allergic to the very idea of anti-racism education that he would’ve backed mask mandates and all the vaccine shots required if they would’ve just called coronavirus “COVID-1619.” DeSantis wakes up every morning and brushes his teeth with his own personal brand of toothpaste called “White Wash” before dabbing his neck with his dokkktor-prescribed “Woke-Away” ointment. During the holiday season, DeSantis roasts pro-critical race theory (CRT) math books on an open fire.

What I’m saying is, when DeSantis isn’t using his power to attempt the redistricting of his state’s congressional map for literally no other reason besides diluting Black voting power, he’s pretending systemic racism doesn’t exist and raining down fire and brimstone on all things involving race or gender in the classroom. He’s one of the most tenacious condemners of CRT despite him not having a clue what it is.

So, I wonder if he’s aware that his state pays hundreds of thousands of dollars to a consulting firm that teaches racial inclusivity and embraces CRT.

From Politico:

Florida currently contracts with Tallahassee-based MGT Consulting, a firm whose chairman and CEO is former Republican state Rep. Trey Traviesa. The company provides services such as creating “high-profile, racially sensitive studies that address social inequity and lead to recommendations for true social change.”

Most of the $700,000 the state has paid to MGT Consulting since DeSantis took office is paid through Florida’s Department of Education.

So, let me see if I have this right: Florida’s demonstrably conservative Board of Education is paying the better part of a million dollars to a consulting firm that teaches racial diversity and inclucivity and is run by a Republican. (MGT Consulting had been teaching it long before Traviesa got on board, but still.)

The only thing that would make this better is if the firm specifically said it embraces CRT.

“We have carefully chosen a team that is well-versed in critical race theory, as well as the analysis necessary to develop a racially equitable organizational structure and racial equity plan,” the firm wrote in a “Racial Equity Plan” it proposed to the city of Golden, Colorado, last year.

Oh.

MGT has reportedly written dozens of similar proposals sent to states across the country and, according to its website, it has decades of experience in “all aspects of equity evaluation, diversity and social justice research, and critical race theory.”

More from Politico:

The company was hired by the city of Charlottesville, Va., for a “groundbreaking” study in the wake of a 2016 rally that saw white supremacist clash with counterprotesters, leaving one dead. That fatal protest led President Donald Trump to say there were “fine people on both sides.”

The company has also done extensive work for Florida government entities, including using “race and gender” data that was “used to shape policy designed to increase diversity in [state university] institutions.”

Bruh, there’s just no way DeSantis knows about this. He’d be hyperventilating in the sealed white fragility bunker he had built in case of a woke-pocalypse.

Anyway, the Florida Department of Education sent out a statement claiming has “never contracted with MGT for anything related to Critical Race Theory” since DeSantis took office in 2019.

“The Department does not police the work our contractors complete for other clients,” the department’s director of communications, Alex Lanfranconi, wrote in a statement. “Providing sporadic examples of MGT work in other states for unrelated organizations and attempting to connect it with the Florida Department of Education is dishonest and disappointing.”

Come on now—that’s like the department saying it isn’t racist, it’s just sending $700,000 to the Klan because those white hats make for good party favors.

Just admit your little white nationalist state is paying a racial inclusivity firm on the low. But don’t tell DeSantis—he might barf up his CRT antibiotics.

Colonizer Curriculum: Texas Educators Want To Characterize Slavery As ‘Involuntary Relocation’

The post Does Anti-CRT Ron DeSantis Know Florida Paid $700K To Racial Diversity Firm ‘Well-Versed’ In Critical Race Theory? appeared first on NewsOne.

Does Anti-CRT Ron DeSantis Know Florida Paid $700K To Racial Diversity Firm ‘Well-Versed’ In Critical Race Theory? was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 29

MTA
3d ago

Most people calling themselves anti-CRT have no idea what CRT actually is and don’t want to find out. Listen carefully to the anti-CRT crowd. Take the time and effort to learn what they don’t want you to learn and seek out and read what they don’t want you to read.

Reply(2)
17
LMFRN
3d ago

Well home girl that wrote the article got it wrong. All aspects of race can be taught in Florida. But it can’t be done in a way that would make someone feel shame or guilt due to the color of their skin or because of the past.

Reply(4)
10
Michael Cooper
3d ago

funny how everyone who doesn't want CRT taught in Florida schools, first of all it's a college course for law students. secondly why don't you want the whole truth about how racist your ancestors are! what horrible people exist in this world. how anyone that wasn't white was less than! the the whole truth. what are you afraid of. if children knew the truth of things maybe just maybe the people of this world could have more compassion and respect for each other

Reply(3)
8
Related
Florida Phoenix

FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside

Quality Journalism for Critical Times TAMPA — Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody railed Saturday in Tampa about radical “programming of our children,” COVID lockdowns, censorship by Big Tech, lack of enforcement of border laws, and her work to oppose a COVID vaccine mandate in federal government. But with pro-choice demonstrators gathered on a corner near the Marriott Water Street, where […] The post FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.10.22

Emboldened by polling that shows him with a substantial advantage over fellow Democrat Nikki Fried, Crist set his sights on the big dog. In his first TV ad of this election cycle, Crist ignored Fried and went straight for the jugular against Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Think about what’s at stake...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
westorlandonews.com

Charlie Crist Opens Second Regional Campaign Office in Central Florida

Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for Governor of Florida, was joined by progressive State Representatives Anna Eskamani and Carlos Guillermo-Smith in unveiling the campaign’s second regional office, located in Central Florida at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) headquarters in Orlando. This office will serve as a...
ORLANDO, FL
alachuachronicle.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Makes Major Announcements to Support the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity Initiative

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TAMPA, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable discussion to highlight how the State of Florida is working to support and empower Florida’s foster and adoptive families through the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative. The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, utilizes ‘Care Navigators’ to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities. The goal is to help individuals realize economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis calls on conservative ‘Moms’ at national summit to fight ‘leftist’ agenda

Quality Journalism for Critical Times TAMPA — Claiming that Florida schools are undergoing “leftist indoctrination,” a “leftist agenda,” and “sexualization of children,” Gov. Ron DeSantis called on hundreds of members of “Moms For Liberty,” gathered in Tampa Friday, to fight. “You’ve got to stand up and you’ve got to fight,” DeSantis said in a keynote speech to the conservative, nearly […] The post DeSantis calls on conservative ‘Moms’ at national summit to fight ‘leftist’ agenda appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

DeSantis raises controversial issues, gets applause from supportive Moms for Liberty crowd

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeated his takes on hot-button issues in front of supporters, Friday morning. The governor — who’s running for reelection in November and is considered a potential presidential candidate in 2024 — discussed sex, education and parental rights at the Moms for Liberty "Joyful Warriors" National Summit in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ron White
NewsRadio WFLA

Governor and First Lady DeSantis at Moms for Liberty Event

TAMPA -- Governor Ron DeSantis took the stage before a friendly audience at the first convention of a fast-growing organization of conservative activists. DeSantis began by welcoming Moms for Liberty members to "the freest state" in the nation. He recalled his successful battles with local school districts over lockdowns and mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which he says motivated some families to move to Florida. He also recalled his ongoing court fight with corporations over the Stop WOKE Act which limits the way racial issues are taught in schools and workplaces. While the Stop WOKE act remains tied up in court, DeSantis insists he'll win that fight eventually. "(You're) not allowed to tell a six-year-old kid that he's an oppressor," DeSantis told the group.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crt#Critical Race Theory#Racial Injustice#Politics State#Racism#Racial Issues#Mgt Consulting#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
sflcn.com

Benefits of Having an LLC in Florida in 2022

The reasons why entrepreneurs set up LLCs in Florida have to do not only with excellent weather conditions of the state and the advantages of this entity type but also with the possibilities of Florida itself. This subject is worth exploring in more detail if you plan to start your business in this state.
FLORIDA STATE
nbc25news.com

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer campaigns in Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer campaigned in Saginaw Township and Flint Saturday. We were there when Whitmer spoke to supporters at the Berston Field House in Flint. "We have already fixed 13,000 lane miles and 900 bridges and are fixing those damn roads and there are orange barrels...
FLINT, MI
wdhn.com

Coffee Co. has one of the state’s highest median family incomes

COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—One county right here in the wiregrass has one of the state’s highest median incomes. This month, the website (slacker.com) compiled 2020 U.S. Census figures to determine Alabama’s “highest median” income rankings amongst the state’s 67 counties. The national median income...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy