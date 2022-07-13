Tarrant County Public Health reports second monkeypox case

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, July 13th, 2022 03:31

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Public Health has reported the second case of monkeypox in the county on Wednesday.

The first case in Tarrant County was reported just this past Monday .

TCPH reported that the two cases in the county are in two men. The second case is a result of exposure in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with no history of travel during exposure time, TCPH said.