Some trails in Glacier Nat’l Park still closed due to hazardous conditions
GLACIER NAT’L PARK - Despite the Going-to-the-Sun Road being reopened, conditions have some trails closed.
Glacier National Park reports hazardous snow conditions and emerging vegetation still have the Highline Trail and Hidden Lake Trail from Logan Pass, Oberlin Climbing Route, and a portion of the Grinnell Trail closed.
You can find more information on trail conditions and clearing activities on the park’s website here.
Comments / 0