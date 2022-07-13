Court reinstates ban on lobster gear to protect right whales

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday and Sunday, Lincoln County 4Her competed in the horse show at the Lincoln County fairgrounds. Exhibitors participated in halter, showmanship, trails, western pleasure, English riding, and more. Lincoln County 4H competitors recently competed at the 4H Horse Expo in Grand Island. Nineteen Hippology...
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Georgia man who had been hunting in Nebraska was sentenced to seven years of probation for violating the Lacey Act, which combats illegal trafficking of wildlife, fish, and plants. 40-year-old Daniel Morris was sentenced Friday in federal court in Lincoln. He was also ordered to pay...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A local organization is raising money to purchase school clothes for local children. L2 for Kids’ founders said they help 1,000 kids each year. Founders Pat and Henry Potter believe if kids look their best, they will be motivated to perform their best. The...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people from Colorado were arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase in North Platte. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 11:45 p.m. Friday, troopers were told North Platte Police were in pursuit of a vehicle that fled from a scene at the Flying J Truck Stop. NSP troopers joined the pursuit as the suspect traveled east on I-80.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people were arrested after authorities say they led police on a pursuit the wrong way down Interstate 80. Friday around 11:45 p.m., the North Platte Police Department responded to a disturbance at The Flying J truck stop. A Dodge Durango fled from the scene,...
Wheat production in northeast Colorado is down by half or more, according to reports from area grain elevators, and experts put the blame on .an exceptionally dry year and an infestation of wheat stem sawfly. Although no hard numbers are yet available – the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s field workers...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the North Platte Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people after a pursuit near North Platte. At approximately 11:45 p.m. Friday, NSP was notified that North Platte Police were in pursuit of...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Royal Rumble was in full effect on Saturday, which was North Platte’s biggest boxing match up to date. There was a bigger initiative happening at the Royal Rumble event. However, this was a huge fundraiser for the Young Inspirations Boxing Club. This was to help raise funds for traveling, new gear, and most importantly, hopes for a gym they can call their own.
OGALLALA - Traffic on Interstate 80 was diverted to Highway 30 in western Nebraska Saturday afternoon due to a multiple vehicle accident near Big Springs. Four people were injured in the accident at mile marker 121 in Keith County. Three people were transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. One person was airlifted by medical helicopter to another hospital. Their names and conditions are unknown.
“MicroTIF,” Nebraska’s North Platte-born program for fixing up aging nonmetro buildings, is about to take on a much broader scope. After revisions to the 2020 law take effect next week, nearly 60% of all North Platte homes could benefit from microTIF if their owners wished, according to a Telegraph analysis.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Basketball Team will welcome their second player from Serbia as part of their 2022 Recruiting Class. The Knights recently announced that Edib Bronja, their first Serbian Player for the 2022 Recruiting Class would be joining them on the hardwood next season. Now, on the heels of that announced a second Serbian player announced that he’ll also be headed to North Platte to play with the Knights.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Plainsmen are looking for their fifth win in a row as they take on the Prospects on Friday night. It was Fill the Park Night and the locals of North Platte definitely came out to support the Plainsmen. Starting off in the first inning, Lucas Johnson started the game off right with a double that drove in two, which gave the Plainsmen a 2-0 lead.
