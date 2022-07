I almost didn’t request a ticket to review this show when I saw that it is a play about depression and suicide. I didn’t know if it was going to be a Tosca moment when the Diva threw herself off a cliff because of love, or an endless dirge of counterpoint duets. What intrigued me about Get Out Alive, now being staged by Haven Chicago, was the “Afro-Goth” description by the playwright and star Nikki Lynette. My mind went to Southern Gothic and wives sealed in the attic, and dark mansions with obsessive housekeepers named Mrs. Danvers. In fact, DJ Jason P1 Lloyd did play the theme from The Alfred Hitchcock Hour as a prelude to the show. What burst through the graffiti curtain was anything but a sardonic treatise on death. Nikki Lynette is an artistic force of nature in Get Out Alive. This is her story of going over the brink and clawing her way back with music, art, dance, and wading through the muck of darkness that is depression. The show is expertly co-directed by Lucky Stiff and Roger Ellis.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO