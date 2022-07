Tesla is not having a great time at the moment. While its incalculable CEO Elon Musk blows up rockets, lays off workers, and spawns new children, the EV giant is embroiled in continuous investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stretching back as far as 2016 for accidents involving Tesla vehicles, especially those fitted with the company's self-driving Autopilot system. There are currently 37 ongoing investigations, the latest concerning a Tesla Model S crash in Florida that claimed the lives of two people. Tesla has been making headlines in recent years for Autopilot crashes, many of which end up being fatal, and this most recent crash was so intense that it's casting a serious shadow over any progress Tesla has made in recent months.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO