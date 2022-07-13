ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter Says It Is Not Planning Big Layoffs

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Twitter Inc is not looking at company-wide layoffs but could likely continue to restructure the business, the social media company said in a filing on Wednesday. The filing comes a day after Twitter sued...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

Activist Investor Elliott Has Built Stake of Over 9% in Pinterest - WSJ

(Reuters) -Activist investor Elliott Management has amassed a more than 9% stake in Pinterest Inc and is in talks with the social media company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of Pinterest soared 24% in extended trading following the report, which said...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

What can Black VCs and founders expect in H2 2022?

The past few months have seen private market investors reduce their investment pace as a possible recession looms, but that 1% figure has barely budged, meaning economic rain or shine, it’s always a challenging time to be a Black founder. This frustration is compounded because two years ago, “the...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
TechCrunch

Stripe is the latest fintech to falter, taking a 28% internal valuation cut

The Journal reports that the valuation cut comes from a 409A price change, determined by an independent party, and that it impacts the value of of Stripe’s common shares, though implicitly, that means that the value of the preferred shares owned by Stripe’s venture backers will also go down, because preferred shares are converted to common shares before a company is acquired or goes public. (Sometimes, for optical reasons and because it would be time-consuming and expensive, firms that do 409As don’t come up with new prices for the preferred.)
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TechCrunch

NFT brand loyalty platform Hang banks $16M from Paradigm

Web3 startup Hang is one such startup looking to build up a client base of brands and help them leverage NFTs to replace their existing membership and loyalty programs. The startup hopes that by leveraging the blockchain, users will be able to buy into and sell elite membership status, finding the market value for the perks offered by loyalty programs and build a closer relationship with the brands they frequent.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Empowering a new wave of health tech startups — with data

Spotting new trends is one of my favorite parts of my job. But I like it even more when several trends converge into a transformative wave. That’s exactly what’s happening in health tech right now, as the sector benefits not only from the rise of open data, but also from the democratization of data analytics and privacy-preserving synthetic data. Let’s explore. — Anna.
HEALTH
TechCrunch

Despite creaky markets, European edtech is showing its resilience

Today, Brighteye Ventures published its Half Year European Edtech Funding report, built around Dealroom’s data. The report primarily focuses on investment activity in Europe but is contextualized with what we are seeing in other markets. Global VC funding into edtech startups totaled $6.5 billion in H1 2022 compared to...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Amazon offers to limit use of merchant data in bid to settle EU antitrust probe

It has also offered to revise how sellers can quality for inclusion to Prime; and allow them to choose their own delivery firm and negotiate terms directly with the carrier, as well as committing not to use any data obtained via Prime about the terms and performance of third party carriers for its own competing logistics services.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Media Company#Tesla Inc Chief
Nature.com

Modeling of three dimensional Prandtl hybrid nano-material over a heated rotating cone involving hall and ion slip currents via finite element procedure

Flow in a rotating cone for magnetized Prandtl fluid model is inspected in this investigation. The momentum equation of Prandtl model is derived under the consideration of Hall and ion slip effects and heat transport phenomenon is considered with Joule heating and viscous dissipation effects. The model of Hamilton Crosser and Yamada Ota are considered for the empirical relations of nanofluid mixture. The flow presenting expression of Prandtl fluid model with thermal transport is modeled under boundary layer approximation in the form of partial differential equations (PDEs). The derived PDEs have been converted into set of coupled nonlinear ordinary differential equations (ODEs) by engaging an appropriate scaling group transformation and these converted nonlinear set of ODEs have been tackled numerically via finite element scheme (FES). Impact of different emerging parameters has been displayed graphically and the physics behind the observed phenomena is explained in detail. The convergence of FES is established by carrying the grid independent survey. From the performed investigation, it is recorded that the parameters appear due to Hall and Ion slip currents enhance the fluid velocity but the inverse behavior is recorded for temperature profile.
CHEMISTRY
TechCrunch

Medusa’s open source e-commerce tool for JavaScript developers aims to take on Shopify

Co-founders Sebastian Rindom, Oliver Juhl and Nicklas Gellner started the company a year ago, though they have been working on the software for four years with an initial customer. What they found, by helping that customer scale their business via marketplaces Shopify and WooCommerce, was that they had to do some more coding workarounds and hacks than they thought should happen.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Perceptron: AI that solves math problems, translates 200 languages, and draws kangaroos

Meta’s new model, NLLB-200, is a part of the company’s No Language Left Behind initiative to develop machine-powered translation capabilities for most of the world’s languages. Trained to understand languages such as Kamba (spoken by the Bantu ethnic group) and Lao (the official language of Laos), as well as over 540 African languages not supported well or at all by previous translation systems, NLLB-200 will be used to translate languages on the Facebook News Feed and Instagram in addition to the Wikimedia Foundation’s Content Translation Tool, Meta recently announced.
COMPUTERS
CNBC

China's GDP growth misses expectations in the second quarter

China eked out GDP growth of 0.4% in the second quarter from a year ago, missing expectations as the economy struggled to shake off the impact of Covid controls. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 1% in the second quarter. However, retail sales in June rose by 3.1%,...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Nature.com

MIL-125-based nanocarrier decorated with Palladium complex for targeted drug delivery

The aim of this work was to provide a novel approach to designing and synthesizing a nanocomposite with significant biocompatibility, biodegradability, and stability in biological microenvironments. Hence, the porous ultra-low-density materials, metal"“organic frameworks (MOFs), have been considered and the MIL-125(Ti) has been chosen due to its distinctive characteristics such as great biocompatibility and good biodegradability immobilized on the surface of the reduced graphene oxide (rGO). Based on the results, the presence of transition metal complexes next to the drug not only can reinforce the stability of the drug on the structure by preparing Ï€"“Ï€ interaction between ligands and the drug but also can enhance the efficiency of the drug by preventing the spontaneous release. The effect of utilizing transition metal complex beside drug (Doxorubicin (DOX)) on the drug loading, drug release, and antibacterial activity of prepared nanocomposites on the P. aeruginosa and S. aureus as a model bacterium has been investigated and the results revealed that this theory leads to increasing about 200% in antibacterial activity. In addition, uptake, the release of the drug, and relative cell viabilities (in vitro and in vivo) of prepared nanomaterials and biomaterials have been discussed. Based on collected data, the median size of prepared nanocomposites was 156.2Â nm, and their biological stability in PBS and DMEM"‰+"‰10% FBS was screened and revealed that after 2.880Â min, the nanocomposite's size reached 242.3 and 516Â nm respectively. The MTT results demonstrated that immobilizing PdL beside DOX leads to an increase of more than 15% in the cell viability. It is noticeable that the AST:ALT result of prepared nanocomposite was under 1.5.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy