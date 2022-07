BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What was found inside the Buffalo Tops mass shooting suspect's home? The official answer to that question is being kept hidden from the public. For two months, the 7 News I-Team has been working to get information about the mass shooting, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. We've filed a number of Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests with many different agencies. We're asking government agencies to disclose public documents, records and videos to give you a better picture of how this could have happened.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO