Avon, CO

Long-awaited hotel project coming to I-70 Avon exit

By John LaConte
Vail Daily
 5 days ago
The road running north of Interstate 70 at exit 168 in Avon has been named Wagon Trail Road, and a long-planned hotel development is finally under construction in the area. A Marriott hotel site will be the next in a series of developments in the East Avon area known as Traer...

