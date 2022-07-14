Long-awaited hotel project coming to I-70 Avon exit

While many of its mountainous neighbors are more familiar, Leadville is a Colorado town not to be overlooked. Situated southwest of Denver and about an hour and 45 minutes’ drive away, this former mining town is full of history, entertainment, and sheer Centennial State beauty. The census of full-time residents stays just around 2,700 people, and at an elevation of 10,152 feet, Leadville is the highest incorporated city in the state and one of the highest in the country. Along with its high altitude, Leadville boasts a plethora of museums, outdoor recreation activities, and an array of local shops and restaurants that make it worth a drive whether you’re staying for a long weekend or just day-tripping.

