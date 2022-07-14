Long-awaited hotel project coming to I-70 Avon exit
By John LaConte
Vail Daily
5 days ago
The road running north of Interstate 70 at exit 168 in Avon has been named Wagon Trail Road, and a long-planned hotel development is finally under construction in the area. A Marriott hotel site will be the next in a series of developments in the East Avon area known as Traer...
Vail Mountain CEO Rob Katz unveiled plans for Epic Discovery, a plan to bring zipline tours into Game Creek Bowl, education centers that provide information about forest health, Segway trails and tours, and a Game Creek Deck and Lookout Tower offering a panoramic viewing balcony. “We’re re-imagining what summer can...
Flowers never go out of style, which is why longtime Eagle County local and Colorado native Frankie Sheridan started Fancy Pansy out of her garage almost a decade ago. Now, Sheridan is taking what she has learned from running her business and sharing it with others through Floral Happy Hours and more.
Colorado has quickly become known for having out-of-this-world real estate prices. In 2021, one of the most expensive single-family homes ever sold in the state of Colorado went for an astounding $72.5 million. In 2022, the record of $72.5 million for a single-family home in Colorado could be broken by...
A week and one day before its official opening, the new REI Co-op store in south Glenwood Springs resembles an outdoor education teaching lab. Near the front of the 20,300-square-foot space at the Roaring Fork Marketplace that formerly housed Office Depot (3216 S. Glen Ave., Suite A), a group of new REI employees is learning how to instruct and help customers in purchasing a suitable backpack.
UPDATE (4 p.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely. U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions between Wolcott and Wilmore Lake due to a motor vehicle accident, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 1:50 p.m. Monday. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use I-70...
In Colorado, skiing is a religion for both natives and visitors alike. Whether you actually ski or not, you more than likely know that the sport is not a cheap one to partake in - whether you do so religiously or even once in a blue moon. However, one Colorado...
While many of its mountainous neighbors are more familiar, Leadville is a Colorado town not to be overlooked. Situated southwest of Denver and about an hour and 45 minutes’ drive away, this former mining town is full of history, entertainment, and sheer Centennial State beauty. The census of full-time residents stays just around 2,700 people, and at an elevation of 10,152 feet, Leadville is the highest incorporated city in the state and one of the highest in the country. Along with its high altitude, Leadville boasts a plethora of museums, outdoor recreation activities, and an array of local shops and restaurants that make it worth a drive whether you’re staying for a long weekend or just day-tripping.
Batting .400 is phenomenal for baseball players but not so great when it comes to operable electric vehicle chargers. Governments and private entities have effectively blanketed the Roaring Fork Valley with charging stations from Aspen to Glenwood Springs, but the problem is not all of them work. “I charge in...
Mark your calendars for the return of the town of Vail’s annual Celebrating Community neighborhood picnic series Tuesday, July 19 at Bighorn Park in East Vail and Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. Each picnic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free food and drink provided by the town on a first-come, first-served basis.
Claes Oldenburg, the renowned sculptor who imagined a 60-foot fishing pole along the banks of Gore Creek, died on Monday, his daughter Maartje Oldenburg reported. Oldenburg had been in poor health since falling and breaking his hip a month ago. Oldenburg was known around the world for his enormous sculptures...
Colorado has some awesome rivers to visit and soak in the summer rays, but have you ever tubed in a natural "Lazy River?" Here are five awesome places you can chill out on the river this summer. 5 Awesome Lazy Rivers In Colorado. As a kid, the only "Lazy River"...
A 25-year-old man whose body was recovered from Dillon Reservoir after a weekend paddleboarding accident is remembered as a tireless worker and social justice advocate. The Summit County Coroner's Office on Monday identified Miguel Mendez, a graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School and Colorado College, as the victim of the accident, according to multiple reports. Mendez was reportedly separated from his board during a microburst storm on Saturday. Rescue crews found his body later that day.
It is a pleasure to live on the bank of the Eagle River and watch as the river swells under the bounty of snowpack only to choke back to a trickle of a pulse when flows grow lean. As water levels continue to fall, concern over fishing conditions increases. Let’s cover some local alternatives anglers can choose to fish where the conditions are acceptable.
9:45 p.m. UPDATE: An EC alert sent at 8:11 p.m. Friday states there are reports of smoke and fire in the wildland area of Red Hill/Beacon Hill in Gypsum. A short time later, the Gypsum Fire Protection District on its Facebook page released a photo of a small wildland blaze with the caption: “We and Forest Service are aware of the small fire on Red Hill above Sky Legend.”
IF YOU GO... What: "A Decent Home" screening, free and open to the public When: Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m Where: Riverwalk Theater in Edwards More info: ADecentHomeFilm.com — In a timely overlap with therecent developments at the Dotsero mobile home park, the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards will be screening an award-winning documentary about mobile home parks and the wealth gap on Thursday, July 21.
How often do you cut into a strawberry from the grocery store, only to find it’s red on the outside, and white on the inside? In this day and age of pesticide-grown food — and even organic fruit like strawberries that obviously don’t fully ripen before being shipped to big box stores — local farmers’ markets are a breath of fresh air (and produce).
The Eagle County Regional Airport will begin offering American Airlines flights to and from Austin, Texas, starting Dec. 15. The flights will be offered to EGE-Austin on a 70-seat CRJ-700 aircraft. “Thanks to our partners at American Airlines, we are excited to announce new, non-stop service this winter to Austin,”...
What’s better than enjoying an outstanding dining experience at Mastuhisa? How about having those same delicious dishes, like the Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño, Black Cod Miso and Whitefish Tiradito, served in your home?. A new partnership was forged between INTUEAT and Matsuhisa Colorado’s premier restaurant group with locations...
The Assembly in Eagle opened almost two years ago – right in the middle of COVID. However, this upscale, globally-inspired dining destination has weathered many storms to emerge as a preferred hot-spot for Eagle and beyond. The Assembly has built its reputation on seasonal fare (the menu changes quarterly)...
