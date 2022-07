Vince McMahon can be accused of a lot of things throughout his time as the CEO and Chairman of the WWE, but in the mid-1990s, he was accused by several wrestlers of being too open in allowing The Kliq to run the show. The group, featuring Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels, was known for holding a ton of power backstage, involving themselves in storylines and matches with one another, and positively influencing their own success.

