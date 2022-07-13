Viamedia Promotes Madeline Kissel to Vice President of Affiliate Relations and Business Development
Longtime Viamedia Team Member to Lead Growing Roster of TV Advertising Sales Partnerships. Viamedia, the leading fully-integrated independent cross-media local advertising company, today announced Madeline Kissel has been promoted to vice president of affiliate relations and business development. In her new role, Kissel is responsible for managing the process of identifying,...
