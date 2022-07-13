These Prime Day laptop deals are perfect for back to school

We've gathered a handful of Prime Day laptop deals that are great for back-to-school preparation. Whether it's needed for a first year in college or a particular high school class, there are some great discounts and sales on machines on the virtual Prime Day shelves that are going to be perfect for nailing the student life.

These won't necessarily be the best gaming laptops , although we've thrown a few in here for good measure - you'll need to check out our dedicated Prime Day gaming laptop deals page for more of those - but many of the laptops listed here are great options for doing some on-the-go homework and life-admin without breaking the bank. A great example of a terrific Prime Day laptop deal for back-to-school prep is the Acer Chromebook Spin which is currently under $200 at Amazon right now . College can be expensive, so saving on a laptop can be a big help.

These Prime Day laptop deals will be gone by the time the day is over (some even earlier), so make sure to jump on the deal while you still can. And as always, you need Amazon Prime in order to purchase some of these deals. If you're not already signed up then don't worry, you can get a 30-day free trial .

The best Prime Day laptop deals for back to school

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6-inch laptop | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The budget Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is even cheaper than usual right now. A great laptop for school as it's small and versatile, and with 4GB RAM / 64GB storage configuration this is a no-brainer.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14-inch laptop | $349.99 $239.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - A $110 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book Go brings us down to a brand new record low price on the 4GB RAM / 128GB SSD configuration. We previously only saw $100 off this machine during previous sales, so you're saving an additional $10 here.

Asus Chromebook CX1 15.6-inch laptop | $249.99 $194.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - We rarely find cheaper laptop deals offering 8GB RAM for under $200, but that's exactly what this Asus Chromebook is doing this week. You're also getting 64GB of storage and an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, and a full-sized 15.6-inch display up top.

HP 14-inch laptop | $249.99 $178 at Amazon

Save $71 - If you're after a super cheap Windows laptop for everyday browsing, Amazon has already knocked just over $70 off the 14-inch HP. This is an entry-level spec, with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB RAM, but you are getting 64GB of storage for a price usually reserved for 32GB.

Asus Vivobook Go 15.6-inch laptop | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is a record low price on the Asus Vivobook Go, shedding its $249.99 MSRP for the first time. This is a budget machine, with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage, but you're still getting a solid build quality and a full-sized display.

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop | $499.99 $409.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - This mid-range Acer Aspire 5 configuration has taken a decent $90 discount in Amazon's latest Prime Day laptop deals, dropping down to $409.99. We hadn't seen this 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD model going below $460 before these offers.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17.3-inch laptop | $639.99 $539.99 at Amazon

Save $100- This is a brand new record low price on the 17.3-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3, complete with 512GB SSD and Ryzen 5 processor. That larger 17.3-inch display is a great snag, too.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 GTX 1650 gaming laptop | $740 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $141 - This is the cheapest that we've ever seen the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 be listed for, coming in under the $600n mark for the first time. You're saving a further $40 over the previous historic lowest rate here, too. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.

HP Pavilion 15 15.6-inch laptop | $944.99 $744.99 at Amazon

Save $170 - With morethan $150 off the final price, you're getting this high-end HP Pavilion laptop for just $744.99 in Amazon's latest Prime Day laptop deals. There's a powerful i7-1165G7 processor leading the charge here, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. A hell of a discount, and deal.

Today's best Prime Day laptop deals for back to school

Here are some other gaming-first options when it comes to Prime Day laptop deals for back to school, in case the ones listed above don't cut it.

