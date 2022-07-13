ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

These Prime Day laptop deals are perfect for back to school

By Alyssa Mercante
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

We've gathered a handful of Prime Day laptop deals that are great for back-to-school preparation. Whether it's needed for a first year in college or a particular high school class, there are some great discounts and sales on machines on the virtual Prime Day shelves that are going to be perfect for nailing the student life.

These won't necessarily be the best gaming laptops , although we've thrown a few in here for good measure - you'll need to check out our dedicated Prime Day gaming laptop deals page for more of those - but many of the laptops listed here are great options for doing some on-the-go homework and life-admin without breaking the bank. A great example of a terrific Prime Day laptop deal for back-to-school prep is the Acer Chromebook Spin which is currently under $200 at Amazon right now . College can be expensive, so saving on a laptop can be a big help.

These Prime Day laptop deals will be gone by the time the day is over (some even earlier), so make sure to jump on the deal while you still can. And as always, you need Amazon Prime in order to purchase some of these deals. If you're not already signed up then don't worry, you can get a 30-day free trial .

The best Prime Day laptop deals for back to school

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14oGgC_0gemK2Ko00

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6-inch laptop | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - The budget Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is even cheaper than usual right now. A great laptop for school as it's small and versatile, and with 4GB RAM / 64GB storage configuration this is a no-brainer.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6xT4_0gemK2Ko00

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14-inch laptop | $349.99 $239.99 at Amazon
Save $110 - A $110 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book Go brings us down to a brand new record low price on the 4GB RAM / 128GB SSD configuration. We previously only saw $100 off this machine during previous sales, so you're saving an additional $10 here.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWaEE_0gemK2Ko00

Asus Chromebook CX1 15.6-inch laptop | $249.99 $194.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - We rarely find cheaper laptop deals offering 8GB RAM for under $200, but that's exactly what this Asus Chromebook is doing this week. You're also getting 64GB of storage and an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, and a full-sized 15.6-inch display up top.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWAu8_0gemK2Ko00

HP 14-inch laptop | $249.99 $178 at Amazon
Save $71 - If you're after a super cheap Windows laptop for everyday browsing, Amazon has already knocked just over $70 off the 14-inch HP. This is an entry-level spec, with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB RAM, but you are getting 64GB of storage for a price usually reserved for 32GB.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1panyy_0gemK2Ko00

Asus Vivobook Go 15.6-inch laptop | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - This is a record low price on the Asus Vivobook Go, shedding its $249.99 MSRP for the first time. This is a budget machine, with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage, but you're still getting a solid build quality and a full-sized display.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wl5s7_0gemK2Ko00

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop | $499.99 $409.99 at Amazon
Save $90 - This mid-range Acer Aspire 5 configuration has taken a decent $90 discount in Amazon's latest Prime Day laptop deals, dropping down to $409.99. We hadn't seen this 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD model going below $460 before these offers.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pl1M2_0gemK2Ko00

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17.3-inch laptop | $639.99 $539.99 at Amazon
Save $100- This is a brand new record low price on the 17.3-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3, complete with 512GB SSD and Ryzen 5 processor. That larger 17.3-inch display is a great snag, too.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234pme_0gemK2Ko00

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 GTX 1650 gaming laptop | $740 $599.99 at Amazon
Save $141 - This is the cheapest that we've ever seen the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 be listed for, coming in under the $600n mark for the first time. You're saving a further $40 over the previous historic lowest rate here, too. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zesad_0gemK2Ko00

HP Pavilion 15 15.6-inch laptop | $944.99 $744.99 at Amazon
Save $170 - With morethan $150 off the final price, you're getting this high-end HP Pavilion laptop for just $744.99 in Amazon's latest Prime Day laptop deals. There's a powerful i7-1165G7 processor leading the charge here, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. A hell of a discount, and deal.
View Deal

Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Chv0A_0gemK2Ko00

Amazon Prime 30-day free trial
Amazon does already have a 30-day free trial available for its Prime membership meaning you don't even need to pay to take part in Prime Day tablet deals this year. Be sure to set a reminder, though, this will auto-renew at a rate of $14.99 / £7.99 a month
View Deal

Today's best Prime Day laptop deals for back to school

Here are some other gaming-first options when it comes to Prime Day laptop deals for back to school, in case the ones listed above don't cut it.

We're also bringing you all we know on Prime Day TV deals as well as the Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day Xbox deals , too.

Also, w hat gaming setup would be complete without the best gaming keyboard , best gaming mouse , and best gaming desk for your next laptop?

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

5 early Prime Day deals you can’t afford to miss at Walmart today

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are set to roll out, but before the retailer officially launches its annual shopping event, competitors like Walmart are trying to draw attention to themselves with their own discounts for all kinds of products. It’s highly recommended that you look around, because there’s a chance that what you’re planning to buy from Amazon on Prime Day is already cheaper elsewhere.
SHOPPING
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
People

Amazon's Outlet Is Even Cheaper Than Usual During Prime Day, with Prices Starting at Just $13

In the case of its little-known Outlet Store — very low, it seems!. ICYMI, Prime Day is now in full swing, which means there are deals on deals to be had all over the site. While much of the not-to-be-missed merch is easy to find on the homepage and beyond, our best tip is to search high and low for the lesser-known sales that could save you plenty of moola in the long run.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Asus Rog#Back To School#Amazon Save
Jenn Leach

Former Target employee shares store secrets

Target is a loved retailer among consumers, especially Gen Z shoppers. This poll revealed that Target was one of the 50 most loved brands in the U.S. It's not the cheapest shopping option yet, but it's bringing in consumers in hordes because of its high-quality products, curated options, and they're truly trying to become America's easiest place to shop.
LivingCheap

Best cellphone plans for seniors in 2022

One of the perks of retirement is how much life gets easier. Gone are the days of endless work calls, texts, and emails after business hours. Since your cell phone needs may have changed, you might be in the market for a new phone plan. We’ve researched the best cell phone plans for your specific needs as you enter retirement and categorized them based on what you prioritize the most.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNET

Prime Day Is a Great Time to Stock Up on Keurig Pods

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. If you're a Keurig user, you can never have too many backup K-Cups. We noticed a slew of coffee pod packs are on deep discount for Prime Day. You can score 60 pods from various roasters for $26, 100 Amazon brand pods for $24 or scoop up 40-pack of Green Mountain coffee cups a for $20.
SHOPPING
Autoblog

Best Prime Day 2022 generator deals | Save up to $519 on a new portable generator

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. In the market for a power generator? If so, check out this list below with some of the best Prime Day deals on generators we could find. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the sale, so check back often! If you want to see all of the deals we've tracked down regardless of category, check out our official Best Amazon Prime 2022 Deals post right here, which will be continually updated with the best deals throughout the end of the event tomorrow as well.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Prime Day Laptop Deals Are Here and Selling Fast

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Day is like Christmas in the summer for online shoppers, and this year, the best Prime Day laptop deals have us in a very merry mood indeed. There are more than 100,000 deals to shop during Prime Day, but we recommend making big purchases such as computers and appliances during this annual shopping event. That’s because you can save big on your favorite tech products, including the best laptops, during Prime Day. For the next two days, you can save hundreds of dollars on the laptop you’ve been eyeing. The best laptop...
ELECTRONICS
Daily Beast

PSA: Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Has Savings Better Than Prime Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. With Amazon’s Prime Day set up as one of the biggest days for shopping every year, many other big options have jumped in with their own major sales. This includes Best Buy, which just launched its Black Friday in July sale. With tons of tech items, gadgets, and appliances heavily marked down, many of the deals you’ll find on Best Buy are even better than anything on sale during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event. This includes up to $300 off select laptops, up to 50% off popular appliances, and exclusive deals on Apple products such as the Macbook and iPhone. There are also tons of markdowns on brands that rarely get discounted, including vacuums and purifiers by Dyson and premium workout equipment from NordicTrack.
SHOPPING
ZDNet

Jackery cuts $330 off its powerful Explorer 1000 solar generator for Prime Day

The Jackery Explorer 1000 is ZDNet's top pick for the best portable generator, and it's finally on sale at its lowest price yet. The powerful solar generator has a 1000W wattage and 1002Wh capacity, meaning that the time it takes to recharge from 0-80% is 5.5 hours with a wall outlet, 11.5 hours with a car outlet, 6 hours with two SolarSaga 100 solar panels (not included, but $90 off for Prime Day) or 8.5 hours with two SolarSaga 60 solar panels (not included, but $56 off for Prime Day). If you decide to purchase the solar panels separately, the technology in the generator provides a 23% higher conversion efficiency.
ECONOMY
CNET

This LG B1 OLED 55-Inch Smart TV Is at Its Lowest Price Yet

LG OLED televisions are some of the best high-quality smart TVs out there, and right now the B1 series is on sale for less than $1,000. The 55-inch set is made for gaming and decked out with AI-powered 4K video, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. Originally $1,700, grab this today for $997.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Target has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 7 right now

The Apple Watch is one of the most sought-after smartwatches, and also happens to be among the most expensive ones. Anyone craving a brand new Apple timepiece has felt the disappointment of sales events — the Apple Watch rarely gets a discount beyond $60. But, during this Prime Day,...
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Kroger Joins the Members-Only Deal Club

As consumers’ inflationary concerns affect their spending choices, grocers are presenting offers targeted at easing these anxieties in an effort to deepen customer relationships and drive frequency. Kroger, for its part, is using worries about rising gas prices to incentivize adoption of its new membership program. The Kroger Co....
GAS PRICE
Digital Trends

Yes, you can (and should) buy a 75-inch 4K TV for $600 right now

Now is your last chance to take advantage of the Prime Day deals before they’re gone for good. Even though the event officially ended yesterday, some retailers are still offering steep discounts — and that includes Best Buy. Best Buy has slashed the prices of its already affordable Insignia F30 TV line, and now you can pick up a large 75-inch 4K TV for the killer price of $600, saving $250 from the list price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy