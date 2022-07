I encourage all those who are eligible to vote in the Republican primary election on August 2, as the outcome will determine the office holders for Crawford County. For years my good friend Art Hughes (a former presiding commissioner) and I have been very discouraged by the lack of leadership and managerial/executive skills shown by our commission. Potential candidates we found with the needed qualifications simply weren't willing to take on the huge task of repairing the dysfunction that has long prevailed in our courthouse.

