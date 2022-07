Don’t call Bailey Morris an activist. Or if you do, don’t mind if she cringes. It’s not that she dislikes the term. It has just never applied to her. That is until a gunman shot more than 40 people gathered at a community parade in the town up the street. “I was just so sad […] The post Winnetka women find unique way to help in fight for assault-weapons ban appeared first on The Record.

WINNETKA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO