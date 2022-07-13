ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

I have seen the light, and it's a mini projector for less than $250

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

The clock is running out (just like whatever's left in my bank account) so it's time to pick up any last-minute Prime Day deals before the sale is officially over. One offer I'd recommend looking at before you throw in the towel is the Nebula Apollo Mini, a super compact and powerful Wi-Fi projector that's currently $105 off at Amazon.

I've been looking to get into the home projector game for a while, but all of the devices I found were either too bulky or too expensive for me to get excited about. The Nebula Apollo is different because it's just a little bigger than a can of soda, meaning you can simply throw it in a backpack when you want the movie theater experience on the go. Unlike other small projectors, though, the Apollo uses a powerful 200 ANSI lumen lamp to produce extra bright and clear images. It also comes with three different screen size settings and can be paired with a Bluetooth speaker for surround sound audio.

Considering those specs and the $245 price tag, I'm pretty sure the Apollo is the mini projector for me. If you're interested in getting one for yourself, now's the time. Just don't wait too long — Prime Day is wrapping up in about nine hours. If you're looking for more last-minute deals, swing by our Prime Day deals live blog , where we're currently rounding up all of the best remaining offers before the dust finally settles.

Prime Day 2022: Save over $100 on this Nebula mini projector

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2sDr_0gem8GQQ00

Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini Projector: $350 $245 at Amazon

This mini projector is barely bigger than a can of soda, but it features a 200 ANSI lumen lamp, three different screen settings, and a battery that will last up to four hours on a single charge (so basically just enough time to watch one Lord of the Rings movie). Grab one of these devices before Prime Day ends and you'll instantly save $105. View Deal

Amazon's biggest two-day sale of the year won't be around much longer, so instead of scrambling to find the best deals, consider using Android Central as your one-stop shop for all things Prime Day. We have dedicated hubs to keep track of the best Prime Day phone deals , Prime Day smartwatch deals , and much, much more, so take a look around.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a Prime Day doorbuster — the cheapest we've ever seen it

For most people, Android means Samsung, making the Galaxy S phones the envoy of our favorite OS and often the finest that the ecosystem has to offer. Within that already privileged framework, the best of Samsung's best is the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It's big and powerful, equipped with an S-Pen stylus, some of the latest and fastest internals, and a fantastic set of cameras. And right now, as part of the Amazon Prime Day festivities, you can pick one up for the lowest outright price we've seen so far, at just $840 — that's $360 (or 30%) off the standard price.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Deal: 55-inch Sony Bravia A80J OLED TV with native 120 Hz on sale for its lowest price ever on Amazon

Summerly temperatures across the northern hemisphere may mean that many people currently spend more of their time outside. However, due to the recently released 2022 television models from the big three manufacturers in this segment, this is an extremely good time to snatch a well-performing OLED TV from last year's lineup at a very reasonable price. Amazon in particular now offers a notable deal on Sony's most affordable OLED TV from last year, the Bravia A80J.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apollo Theater#Projector#Freelancer#Mini#Wi Fi#Ansi
SPY

Top 11 Saturday Amazon Deals: $240 HD Laptop, Plus Deep Discounts on Garmin, Waterpik, Roku and More

Click here to read the full article. Hey everyone — the weekend has officially arrived, and we’ve been hitting the virtual pavement and rounding up the best Amazon deals for you. Below, you’ll find our selection of the top Saturday Amazon deals, including huge savings on Waterpik flossers, Belkin wireless chargers, and an awesome antique-style popcorn maker that will be a huge hit for your next movie night. Today’s must-have deal is an incredible Lightning Deal — 80% off the Jumper 13.3-inch Full HD Laptop. Normally $1,200, this Windows 11 laptop runs at a quick 2.2GHz, has 8GB of RAM and...
SHOPPING
The Verge

Google’s Chrome OS Flex is now available for old PCs and Macs

Google is releasing Chrome OS Flex today, a new version of Chrome OS that’s designed for businesses and schools to install and run on old PCs and Macs. Google first started testing Chrome OS Flex earlier this year in an early access preview, and the company has now resolved 600 bugs to roll out Flex to businesses and schools today.
SOFTWARE
Android Police

Samsung's AirTag competitor is down to just $18 for Prime Day

For someone who regularly misplaces their belongings, a Bluetooth tracker like the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag would be an appropriate choice for retrieving lost items. This tracker is a relatively unknown and under-appreciated product in the smart tech space. Although this low-cost item locator is generally a steal at only $30 on Amazon, it can now be collected for only $18 a piece thanks to the company's Prime Day sale, making it an absolute must-buy.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNET

This LG B1 OLED 55-Inch Smart TV Is at Its Lowest Price Yet

LG OLED televisions are some of the best high-quality smart TVs out there, and right now the B1 series is on sale for less than $1,000. The 55-inch set is made for gaming and decked out with AI-powered 4K video, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. Originally $1,700, grab this today for $997.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Prime Day may be over, but this $600 HP gaming PC deal lives on

Prime Day is over, and gone are Amazon’s gaming PC deals for the annual shopping event. However, this $65 discount for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop remains available, bringing the machine’s price down to a more affordable $600 from its original price of $665. HP rolled out this offer to try to draw the attention of shoppers on Prime Day, but it’s still online — we’re just not sure for how long. With that in mind, don’t waste time if you want to get this gaming PC for even cheaper than usual.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Here are 7 of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals that are still live

You might be surprised, but a slew of Prime Day deals are still available so you can save some cash. There's everything from smartphone deals to Fire TV deals and everywhere in between, including Chromebooks. Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a new Chromebook at a discount, considering that you can get some of your back-to-school shopping out of the way now, as opposed to procrastinating and missing out.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Best Aux cable

I am looking for an Aux cable to stream music from my Note 9 with that beloved headphone jack. I have one already currently that works fine, but I am wondering if the quality is better from brand to brand? I am looking at one from Anker and they are usually top notch.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Vizio Atmos Soundbars Up to $300 Off for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Vizio has unveiled three Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals to coincide with its TV deals, including $300 off its flagship system the Elevate. The biggest saving of...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Forget the OnePlus 10 Pro — the OnePlus 9 series drops to its lowest price yet for Prime Day

In the US, OnePlus smartphones are not in the same league of the best Android phones as Google's Pixel lineup or Samsung's Galaxy S series. But they offer excellent value for money, and if you are on a tight budget, OnePlus offerings can be hard to ignore. For Prime Day, Amazon is discounting the OnePlus 9 series to their lowest-ever price, making them an irresistible deal to miss. Thanks to the discount, you can get last year's OnePlus 9 for $500—down from $730.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy