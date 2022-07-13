Carter Worth on the dollar's next move

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors should search for buying opportunities among stocks being hammered by the turbulent stock market. "For many groups, this bear market's simply about working off the excesses of the past two years. … However, for some stocks, the sell-off has even been worse than that," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reminded investors to stay the course in the market, as the pain will eventually go away. "Losing money in markets like this one is actually part of the process," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reminded investors to stay the course...
For the past six years, since he retired at 35, Steve Adcock has stayed prepared for the possibility of an economic downturn. With stocks sliding and a potential recession looming, Adcock's careful preparation is paying off. Though he and his wife Courtney, who is also retired, almost exclusively make money from the growth of their investments, they are able to get through the current market turmoil without making any major changes to their spending or their portfolio. That's thanks in part to their strategy of always keeping two years worth of expenses in their savings account.
Asked by veteran banking analyst Betsy Graseck of Morgan Stanley on Thursday about the Federal Reserve's recent stress test, Dimon unleashed a series of critiques about the annual exercise, which was implemented after the 2008 financial crisis nearly capsized the world's economy. JPMorgan is scrambling to generate more capital to...
General Motors is still dealing with production snags that will last into next year, CEO Mary Barra told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday. "It's gotten better this year than last year, but really this will go into '23. … It's going to take additional capacity," Barra said in an interview on "Mad Money."
— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on July 14, 2022, Thursday. Worries about economic recession are shown not just in the stock market, but in the bond market too. In addition to stock declines that indicate fears of a recession in the U.S. financial markets, Treasury Yields also provide warnings.
