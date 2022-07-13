ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Carter Worth on the dollar's next move

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChartmaster Carter Worth of Worth Charting on whether the...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors should eye these 5 downtrodden stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors should search for buying opportunities among stocks being hammered by the turbulent stock market. "For many groups, this bear market's simply about working off the excesses of the past two years. … However, for some stocks, the sell-off has even been worse than that," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
CNBC

Millionaire who retired at 35 and lives off his investments: I'm making 'almost no changes' to my spending despite recession fears

For the past six years, since he retired at 35, Steve Adcock has stayed prepared for the possibility of an economic downturn. With stocks sliding and a potential recession looming, Adcock's careful preparation is paying off. Though he and his wife Courtney, who is also retired, almost exclusively make money from the growth of their investments, they are able to get through the current market turmoil without making any major changes to their spending or their portfolio. That's thanks in part to their strategy of always keeping two years worth of expenses in their savings account.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Carter
Person
Carter Worth
Person
Guy Adami
Person
Karen Finerman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worth Charting#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

CCTV Script 14/07/22

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on July 14, 2022, Thursday. Worries about economic recession are shown not just in the stock market, but in the bond market too. In addition to stock declines that indicate fears of a recession in the U.S. financial markets, Treasury Yields also provide warnings.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy