Cleveland Browns Daily - Looking around the league

It’s been four months since the start of NFL free agency, but defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh remains on the market. On July 13, USA Today’s Tyler Dragon gave an update on Suh’s free agency. According to Dragon, the Cleveland Browns are interested in signing Suh, and the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings have talked to Suh, as well. Suh is expected to sign with a team closer to the start of training camp per Dragon. Suh was a force for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. During his college career, he racked up 215 total tackles and 24.0 sacks. Suh is the only defensive player in college football history to win AP Player of the Year (2009). His jersey was retired by Nebraska. Suh has had a very successful NFL career. He has recorded a total of 70.5 sacks, and he is a five-time All-Pro. Last season, Suh had 27 tackles and six sacks across 17 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO