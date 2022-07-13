ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns Daily - Looking around the league

clevelandbrowns.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn todays episode of the Cleveland Browns Daily, Beau and...

www.clevelandbrowns.com

brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/17/22)

It is Sunday, July 17, 2022, and two of the younger Cleveland Browns players headline this Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. Happy Belated Birthday to Demetric Felton. Felton turned 24 on Saturday. A common question that accompanies any discussion of second-year Felton is where he fits on...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Could Salary Cap Be A Concern For Browns After Next Season?

Nobody would doubt that Andrew Berry has a well-detailed, long-term plan for the Cleveland Browns. And at the risk of woefully under-explaining what it is, here is how it seems to be falling into place. Berry drafts players who stick on the roster and contribute for most of their initial...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Mixed Results for Cleveland Browns in ESPN's Top Ten Polls

Unlike the Browns with their quarterback dramas, other teams largely find things to be relatively quiet this time of year. Many team officials (and NFL writers) are on vacation before the beginning of the regular season’s craziness, and news slows to a trickle. Sure, it’s boring for fans, but...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns Interested in Signing Former Nebraska DT Ndamukong Suh

It’s been four months since the start of NFL free agency, but defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh remains on the market. On July 13, USA Today’s Tyler Dragon gave an update on Suh’s free agency. According to Dragon, the Cleveland Browns are interested in signing Suh, and the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings have talked to Suh, as well. Suh is expected to sign with a team closer to the start of training camp per Dragon. Suh was a force for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. During his college career, he racked up 215 total tackles and 24.0 sacks. Suh is the only defensive player in college football history to win AP Player of the Year (2009). His jersey was retired by Nebraska. Suh has had a very successful NFL career. He has recorded a total of 70.5 sacks, and he is a five-time All-Pro. Last season, Suh had 27 tackles and six sacks across 17 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Video Reminds All NFL Fans Of Nick Chubb’s Dominance

The Cleveland Browns have done well over the past two seasons. They entered the playoffs in 2020 and won a game on the road against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. They may have regressed last season with an 8-9 finish but it is still a better mark compared to their more recent seasons.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Browns CB Joe Haden Shows Off New Tattoo

Cleveland Browns fans everywhere used to sing Joe Haden’s praises. That changed when the former Browns cornerback signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. That’s not to say everyone immediately disliked Joe. It’s just a little tough for most northeast Ohioans to cheer for, well, anyone wearing black...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers should know that Ochai Agbaji will need time

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a potential shooter in Ochai Agbaji but he needs time. The Cleveland Cavaliers have finished their scheduled Summer League contests for the 2022 season, but there’s still more action to play. The Summer League will then match up teams for the fifth and final showing, with the top two teams playing for the Summer League Championship. The Cleveland Cavaliers finished their first four games going 2-2, eliminating them from title contention.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Insider Clarifies The Will Fuller Rumors

The Cleveland Browns might need more help at wide receiver even after acquiring Amari Cooper. Even the former Dallas Cowboys standout isn’t a safe bet because he had regressed production-wise last season. But beyond him, the Browns have Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell as their projected starters. They are...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Bleacher Report Names Browns’ Best Kept Secret Of 2022

There always seems to be a handful of players that perform well on the field, but still go unnoticed. Often times, injuries or lack of consistent playing time are what holds these players back from reaching their full potential. Recently, Bleacher Report made an article listing every teams best kept...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 7/15: QB Blather Continues, Camp Previews Start, and Writing More

If you’re a regular reader of this column, or from what I can tell, the regular reader of this column, you know I talk about whatever is on my mind on a particular morning. Some days it’s the Browns news, some days it’s what we’re doing on the site, and some days it’s mostly dated pop culture references. Every day, it’s bloviated nonsense not meant to be taken too seriously. Regardless, I guess our readers sort of roll the dice should they decide to read this preface to the actual links.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Browns reportedly plan to sign backup QB if Deshaun Watson gets lengthy suspension

As the news involving Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to develop around the allegations of sexual misconduct placed upon him, disciplinary officer Sue Robinson is nearing her ruling on whether or not Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy. The ruling should determine the length of time, if any, that Watson will be suspended from playing in the NFL. If it’s determined that Watson will be out for an extended period of time, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com tells us that the Browns “will sign a quarterback to back up interim starter Jacoby Brissett.”
CLEVELAND, OH

