Large Firework Detonated Inside Eagan Movie Theater

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis restaurant owner says he's still waiting to hear from the police investigators after someone drove through his storefront window.Andrew Kraft, the owner of the Bungalow Club in south Minneapolis, says a Dodge pickup slammed into his restaurant's front window around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone inside was able to get out of the way, and no one was hurt.Kraft says they called 911, and the operator said that police were dealing with several major calls at the time. One of them could have been the standoff in south Minneapolis that ended in a fatal police shooting. "They kinda just told us, if we wanted to...to cancel the call, take the case number and call back," Kraft said. Police say that their system has to prioritize calls, adding that they are still investigating. Police said that the restaurant called them hours later and said they didn't need an officer to respond.The Minneapolis Police Department has been significantly understaffed for the last two years.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO