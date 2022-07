COLORADO SPRINGS — 53-year-old Bob Salem summitted Pikes Peak on Friday morning – after a bit of a “nutty” journey from the base of the mountain. “I did, actually beat the record. I’m going to have to figure out my exact time because I finished like 530-ish this morning. Whatever sunrise was when I came actually up on top of the hill here. So I’ll figure out my exact time and stuff. But I know I beat the eight days,” said Salem at reaching the summit Friday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO