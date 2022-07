GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - Three years after 25-year-old Shon Xavier Hall was shot and killed inside his Garden Grove home, three suspects have been arrested. On July 8, 2019, police say while Hall and his girlfriend were asleep, three masked men entered the home and demanded cash and drugs. During the robbery, Hall was shot by one of the suspects. He ran out of the house and collapsed in the driveway where he died.

GARDEN GROVE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO