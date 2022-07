TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ/KPR) - A 72-year-old man died in a plane crash in northeast Shawnee County Saturday morning. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Steven Stucky was the pilot of the plane that stalled and crashed shorty after taking off from the private Buena Terra Airport. Officials say Stucky was pronounced dead at the scene. Stucky was the only person aboard the 2007 RV-7 airplane. The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to investigate the crash.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO