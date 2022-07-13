Classics Live 132: Opening Night from Last Year's Sunflower Music Festival

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Today is the last day of the Country Stampede at the Heartland. Those that braved this year’s Stampede enjoyed large crowds, primitive camping, and hot July temps. and great country music. Saturday’s photos are from the Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy Concert. Country...
Starting out playing in the beer tents when Country Stampede was in Manhattan, Travis Marvin has played on every stage. Travis Marvin is an Ottawa, Kansas native, who has been performing in the Kansas City area and has previously toured with Aaron Lewis. In 2021, Travis performed on the main...
Once upon a time in Wichita, there was a band called The Embarrassment. In 1979, guitarist Bill Goffrier, vocalist John Nichols, bassist Ron Klaus, and drummer Brent “Woody” Geissman formed a quartet that, over the course of five years, went from playing shows in backyards and a studio in Wichita’s now-abandoned Flatiron Building to touring with the likes of John Cale and the Ramones.
Our Topeka Zoo has a new baby! Majic 107.7 is giving away Zoo tickets so you can go see her. Her name is Udara, meaning air in Malay similarly to her brother, Bumi meaning earth in Malay. She was born May 7, 2022. Mom Rudy and Baby Udara are often pretty active in the mid-morning hours. Stop by and say HELLO UDARA!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Stampede kicked off Thursday at Heartland Motorsports Park!. The 3-day outdoor music festival is one of the largest in the Midwest, featuring some of the biggest names in country music. Thursday’s lineup included Kansas natives, Jerrod Niemann and Travis Marvin, with Walker Hayes as the...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Lawrence welcomed their first Black-owned local radio station, 96.9 The Beat, over the airwaves at noon on Thursday. 96.9 The Beat, the Capital City’s new number one radio station for R&B, Hip-Hop, and Throwbacks in the Topeka and Lawrence areas launched at noon on Thursday, July 14, with 1,969 Beats In A Row on 96.9 KQRB-FM and online.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s been a unique weekend in Topeka. Country Stampede, moving back one month to avoid weather issues that plagued previous festivals. Fiesta Mexicana, finally back after two years even with one of the traditions of the event missing. None the less, both events bringing people from across the country together to celebrate […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A daughter of the Capital City has been crowned Miss Kansas and will go on to compete for Miss America in Orlando over Thanksgiving. The National American Miss Pageant says Katelyn Burks has been crowned 2022 National American Miss Kansas after the pageant was held between July 8 and 10.
BONNER SPRINGS, Mo. – Fans waiting to see Kansas with guests 38 Special are out of luck. The bands canceled Friday’s concert in Camdenton, Missouri, and Saturday’s concert in Bonner Springs at Azura Amphitheater. The concert is canceled because members of the Kansas band and others touring...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rosa’s Mijo restaurant is open for business and serving up delicious Mexican food inspired by one of Topeka’s old favorites – Rosa’s Mexican Restaurant. The owner of the newly opened Rosa’s Mijo, Abraham Barron, is the grandson of the former owner of...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -TPD says on Saturday, around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, TPD says one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced deceased at the scene. This is still under investigation,...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a remarkable 48-year run in the broadcasting business, 13′s Ralph Hipp announced Thursday that he will retire. Ralph joined 13 NEWS the first time in April of 1990 to take the reins anchoring 13 NEWS at 10. The veteran anchorman who just marked 30 years of bringing our newscasts into your home, will depart the anchor desk on September 2nd. He first gave retirement some thought more than two years ago.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than six million people may be at higher risk of stroke because their heart isn’t pumping their blood as well as it should. Nancy Perry is one of them. Perry is the well-known, long-time Topeka United Way leader who has the annual Day of Caring named in her honor.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A bridge that stretches over the Kansas River from the West Bottoms into Kansas City, Kansas, has been closed. The Kansas Avenue Bridge, from River Park Drive to American Royal Drive, closed at 3 p.m. Friday until further notice. The announcement comes after a weeklong...
For this week’s edition of “5 to Try, we asked for Post readers’ recommendations for the best pies in Johnson County — and they didn’t disappoint. From classics like cherry pie to more specific flavors like butterscotch meringue, there’s a little bit of something for everyone on this list.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The old Porubsky location in Little Russia has been purchased by a company out of Lawrence who plans to remake the space into the Little Russia Chili Parlor. The Shawnee Co. Appraiser’s Office indicates that the old location of a Topeka institution - Porubsky Grocery -...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new list could help you create a delicious food tour of the U.S. Food & Wine posed the question: If you had time to eat one food in every state, what would it be? From its research, the magazine published a round-up of that one thing you have to try, treats you can’t miss.
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman and an Olathe man were rushed to a Manhattan hospital, then to one in Topeka due to the extent of their injuries following a UTV rollover accident in Riley Co. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Don't bother going to the site of the former Schlitterbahn Kansas City to do some urban exploration. It doesn't exist anymore. The only thing that's left of the park are the happy memories many made there, and memories of the horrible tragedy that occurred at the park on August 7, 2016.
VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - After he got into a physical altercation with a minor while under the influence of alcohol, a Valley Falls man is spending time behind bars. The Valley Falls Police Department says just after 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, officers were called to the 900 block of Oak St. with reports of a fight.
