Topeka, KS

Classics Live 132: Opening Night from Last Year's Sunflower Music Festival

By Our Sponsors
Kansas Public Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom 2021's Year of the Woman in Topeka...

kansaspublicradio.org

KSNT News

Saturday is last day for Country Stampede at the Heartland

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Today is the last day of the Country Stampede at the Heartland. Those that braved this year’s Stampede enjoyed large crowds, primitive camping, and hot July temps. and great country music. Saturday’s photos are from the Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy Concert. Country...
TOPEKA, KS
thepitchkc.com

A film nearly 20 years in the making tells the story of Wichita’s The Embarrassment

Once upon a time in Wichita, there was a band called The Embarrassment. In 1979, guitarist Bill Goffrier, vocalist John Nichols, bassist Ron Klaus, and drummer Brent “Woody” Geissman formed a quartet that, over the course of five years, went from playing shows in backyards and a studio in Wichita’s now-abandoned Flatiron Building to touring with the likes of John Cale and the Ramones.
WICHITA, KS
kmaj.com

Meet Topeka Zoo’s Newest Addition

Our Topeka Zoo has a new baby! Majic 107.7 is giving away Zoo tickets so you can go see her. Her name is Udara, meaning air in Malay similarly to her brother, Bumi meaning earth in Malay. She was born May 7, 2022. Mom Rudy and Baby Udara are often pretty active in the mid-morning hours. Stop by and say HELLO UDARA!
TOPEKA, KS
Topeka, KS
Entertainment
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
WIBW

Country Stampede kicks off with Kansas natives performing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Stampede kicked off Thursday at Heartland Motorsports Park!. The 3-day outdoor music festival is one of the largest in the Midwest, featuring some of the biggest names in country music. Thursday’s lineup included Kansas natives, Jerrod Niemann and Travis Marvin, with Walker Hayes as the...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Capital City welcomes its first Black-owned local radio station

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Lawrence welcomed their first Black-owned local radio station, 96.9 The Beat, over the airwaves at noon on Thursday. 96.9 The Beat, the Capital City’s new number one radio station for R&B, Hip-Hop, and Throwbacks in the Topeka and Lawrence areas launched at noon on Thursday, July 14, with 1,969 Beats In A Row on 96.9 KQRB-FM and online.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Two huge Topeka events come to an end

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s been a unique weekend in Topeka. Country Stampede, moving back one month to avoid weather issues that plagued previous festivals. Fiesta Mexicana, finally back after two years even with one of the traditions of the event missing. None the less, both events bringing people from across the country together to celebrate […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A daughter of the Capital City has been crowned Miss Kansas and will go on to compete for Miss America in Orlando over Thanksgiving. The National American Miss Pageant says Katelyn Burks has been crowned 2022 National American Miss Kansas after the pageant was held between July 8 and 10.
KANSAS STATE
#Music Festival#Sunflower#Year Of The Woman#Concert#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Washburn
WIBW

Topeka Saturday night shooting leaves one dead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -TPD says on Saturday, around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, TPD says one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced deceased at the scene. This is still under investigation,...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Ralph Hipp announces retirement after 30 years at WIBW

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a remarkable 48-year run in the broadcasting business, 13′s Ralph Hipp announced Thursday that he will retire. Ralph joined 13 NEWS the first time in April of 1990 to take the reins anchoring 13 NEWS at 10. The veteran anchorman who just marked 30 years of bringing our newscasts into your home, will depart the anchor desk on September 2nd. He first gave retirement some thought more than two years ago.
TOPEKA, KS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WIBW

Stormont celebrates milestone in procedure helping A-Fib patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than six million people may be at higher risk of stroke because their heart isn’t pumping their blood as well as it should. Nancy Perry is one of them. Perry is the well-known, long-time Topeka United Way leader who has the annual Day of Caring named in her honor.
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

5 to Try: Post readers pick the best pies in Johnson County 🥧

For this week’s edition of “5 to Try, we asked for Post readers’ recommendations for the best pies in Johnson County — and they didn’t disappoint. From classics like cherry pie to more specific flavors like butterscotch meringue, there’s a little bit of something for everyone on this list.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Two rushed to Manhattan, Topeka hospitals following UTV rollover

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman and an Olathe man were rushed to a Manhattan hospital, then to one in Topeka due to the extent of their injuries following a UTV rollover accident in Riley Co. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Drunk fight with minor lands Valley Falls man behind bars

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - After he got into a physical altercation with a minor while under the influence of alcohol, a Valley Falls man is spending time behind bars. The Valley Falls Police Department says just after 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, officers were called to the 900 block of Oak St. with reports of a fight.
VALLEY FALLS, KS

