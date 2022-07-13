Classics Live 132: Opening Night from Last Year's Sunflower Music Festival

Our Topeka Zoo has a new baby! Majic 107.7 is giving away Zoo tickets so you can go see her. Her name is Udara, meaning air in Malay similarly to her brother, Bumi meaning earth in Malay. She was born May 7, 2022. Mom Rudy and Baby Udara are often pretty active in the mid-morning hours. Stop by and say HELLO UDARA!

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO