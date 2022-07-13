ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne police looking for robbery suspect

By Ian Randall
WOWO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a robbery...

www.wowo.com

wfft.com

Man arrested in connection with Fort Wayne stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Police Department says Authorities in Uniontown, Alabama arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that happened at a Marathon gas station on South Anthony boulevard in Fort Wayne Tuesday. Kevin Leon Coleman is charged with aggravated battery. U.S. Marshals and Alabama...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police arrest man accused of dealing fentanyl, heroin

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a man accused of dealing fentanyl and heroin following an undercover narcotics investigation. Investigators on Thursday charged 32-year-old Melvin DeQuan Green III with nine counts of dealing fentanyl and one count each of dealing heroin and maintaining a common nuisance. Police say...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Police ask for help finding robbery suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of robbing a local store. Police say the man in the photos was behind the armed robbery of the American and Asian Market on Monday. Officials describe him as...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne man facing multiple drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple drug charges after he was arrested following a traffic stop Thursday night. Fort Wayne Police officers made a traffic stop on Melvin Green, 32, at the intersection of Pontiac Street and Fleetwood Avenue at 6:19 p.m. Undercover detectives had previously made purchases of fentanyl.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

A woman was shot in the leg while walking in Elkhart County

A woman was shot in the leg while walking in Elkhart. A witness says that she and the victim were walking near the 600 to 700 block of West Lexington Avenue. That’s when she heard a gunshot at around 5 p.m. She says that the victim, who was on...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Man with fentanyl and needles fled from officers in Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – What began as a reported medical emergency Thursday turned into a chase and ended in an arrest of a man accused of having drugs and paraphernalia, according to the Auburn Police Department. Officers were called to the 500 block of Touring Drive after someone saw...
AUBURN, IN
wfft.com

Passenger dead, driver injured in fiery Allen County crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead and another severely injured after an SUV crashed into a bridge embankment and erupted into flames at the northeast tip of Allen County. Allen County Sheriff's deputies say the SUV was heading north on State Road 37, just west of North...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

One dead in single vehicle Williams County crash

Jefferson Township, Ohio (WOWO): A Defiance man died in a single vehicle crash in Williams County Saturday evening. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to US Route 20 Alternate at the intersection of State Route 107 at 6:05 p.m. Officials say Benjamin J. Gurwell, 58, was driving a 2001...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Fort Wayne teen charged as adult in shooting that wounded girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Fort Wayne Police are charging a 16-year-old girl as an adult after they say she shot another girl in the head last week. Investigators charged Elaysha Underwood with attempted murder in connection with the July 6th shooting at 512 Picadilly Circle. Police found the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

One person killed after SUV crashes near bridge on State Road 37

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was killed and another badly injured following an early Friday morning crash on State Road 37 near North County Line Road in the northeast corner of Allen County. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Friday Morning Crash Leaves One Dead In Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating a Friday morning crash in Allen County that has left one person dead. The accident happened shortly before 5 A.M. On Friday on State Road 37 west of North County Line Road. Police found an SUV occupied by 2 males which they believe was traveling north on SR-37 when the vehicle went off the north side of the road and hit the bridge embankment sending it airborne.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
iheart.com

Police Shooting Dash Cam Video Released

Wednesday, the Allen County Sheriff's Office released dashboard camera footage showing the minutes before and after Quincy Pritchett was shot and killed by a Deputy Izak Ackerman in the early morning hours of June 21st. After a short vehicle pursuit, Pritchett pulled into an alley and exited his vehicle. It...
abc57.com

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of 2-year-old

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 2-year-old who was reported missing and found unresponsive in a nearby pond. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office was called to the 52000 block of Brookstream Circle at 5:20 Tuesday evening for reports of a missing 2-year-old.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

27 years later, justice is served

LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to probation Thursday for a drug offense to which he pleaded guilty … 27 years ago. Terrance Mays, 48, was convicted in 1995 following his pleas of guilty to a fourth-degree felony count of possession of drugs. Mays was released on bond but failed to appear back at court for his sentencing hearing. He was also awaiting sentencing on an additional charge of attempted robbery in a separate case at the time.
LIMA, OH
WOWO News

New jail to be built in southeast Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County commissioners plan to build a new jail in the southeast part of the county. Commissioners plan to use the 70 acres of property that is currently the Allen County Sheriff’s Regional Training facility near the intersection of Adams Center and Paulding roads according to the Journal Gazette. The land also could be used for horse trails, with about 200 acres for the jail and trails.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

