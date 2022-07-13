Missing person found

COFFEE CITY – The 10-day-old baby, Ryder Williams, from Coffee City that was at the center of an Amber Alert was taken in by CPS at 10 p.m. on Thursday, according to our news partner KETK. Coffee City police were contacted around 3:30 p.m. after CPS could not locate the child. CPS decided to request the Amber Alert after the parents did not cooperate to turn the child over, said authorities. Officials then started investigating and found that an uncle of the father lived in Tyler. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office went to the Tyler residence to check for all three people, but they only located the father. He was taken back to Coffee City for the investigation and then released. Later, officials got a call that the mother had decided to turn her baby into Hunt County law enforcement. The baby was then taken to CPS. Police said the parents were allowed to go home. The couple also took drug tests, and they are awaiting the results. If the parents’ drug tests come back positive for methamphetamine, officials say they will be issued a warrant for their arrests for the endangerment of a child.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO