Smith County, TX

Missing person found

ktbb.com
 3 days ago

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says a missing person has been...

ktbb.com

ktbb.com

3 teenagers arrested, accused of stealing East Texas catalytic converters

TYLER – Three 18-year-old men Houston men were arrested on Friday in Tyler and are accused of stealing several catalytic converters. According to our news partner KETK, Tedrick Dyrone Perry Jr, Kennedy Zuron Watkins and Avory Marquis Coleman were arrested. On July 15, around 6:20 p.m. the Tyler Police Department received a call about a suspicious vehicle at 5201 S. Broadway Ave. The caller said they saw the suspects’ vehicle parked close to her, and she told them to move so she could leave. After they left, she noticed her car started making strange noises. Then, she saw a catalytic converter had been partially stolen from her vehicle. Officials then received two more calls about similar incidents and people described a similar suspect. This happened at 5614 S. Broadway and 8668 S. Broadway. Police began searching for a vehicle described as a black BMW four-door with a Florida license plate. Law enforcement saw the car around 8:20 p.m., heading north on S. Broadway and they tried to initiate a traffic stop. found four catalytic converters in the trunk of the vehicle and two saws.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

10-day-old baby at center of Amber Alert now in CPS custody, officials say

COFFEE CITY – The 10-day-old baby, Ryder Williams, from Coffee City that was at the center of an Amber Alert was taken in by CPS at 10 p.m. on Thursday, according to our news partner KETK. Coffee City police were contacted around 3:30 p.m. after CPS could not locate the child. CPS decided to request the Amber Alert after the parents did not cooperate to turn the child over, said authorities. Officials then started investigating and found that an uncle of the father lived in Tyler. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office went to the Tyler residence to check for all three people, but they only located the father. He was taken back to Coffee City for the investigation and then released. Later, officials got a call that the mother had decided to turn her baby into Hunt County law enforcement. The baby was then taken to CPS. Police said the parents were allowed to go home. The couple also took drug tests, and they are awaiting the results. If the parents’ drug tests come back positive for methamphetamine, officials say they will be issued a warrant for their arrests for the endangerment of a child.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Family of former Smith County constable speaks out

TYLER – The family of former constable Curtis Traylor-Harris is speaking out after the Smith County District Attorney’s Office released the bodycam footage from the incident relating to his charges. That’s according to our news partner KETK. “There’s been a lot said about Constable Harris that’s just not accurate or true,” said Benet Embry, Traylor-Harris’s brother-in-law and the spokesperson for the family. “He’s not the demon that the media and social media has portrayed.” Traylor-Harris (pictured) had a pre-trial hearing on his theft of property and official oppression charges Thursday morning, and is currently scheduled on the plea agreement docket for August.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

More charges against Smith County pastor

TYLER – A Smith County pastor who was indicted for alleged theft against an elderly couple in 2021 is now facing additional charges. According to our news partner KETK, Jerome Milton was indicted June 16 for two charges: money laundering and property theft greater than or equal to $30,000 or less than $150,000. The indictment said Milton acquired, concealed, and transferred money from “theft, misapplication of fiduciary property, credit card abuse and forgery” and moved the money between bank accounts from Feb. 2, 2017 to Oct. 14, 2021. He also allegedly stole property from the nonprofit East Texas Communities Foundation and Greater New Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church between Feb. 2, 2017 and Jan. 5, 2018, said the indictment.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Alba woman indicted for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 from the city of Quitman

QUITMAN — A grand jury has formally indicted an Alba woman after she was arrested in January for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 from the city of Quitman. Amber Raelynn Highnote, 35, of Alba, has been accused of theft by way of unlawfully acquiring and exercising control over property of the city of Quitman, which reportedly went on between February 2018 and July 2021. Highnote’s official charge is theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000, which is a state jail level felony. According to our news partner KETK, Highnote worked as the city water clerk from February 2017 to July 2021, at which point she apparently resigned from her position.
QUITMAN, TX
ktbb.com

Student indicted for threats found incompetent to stand trial

TYLER – A Winona teen charged with posting a terroristic threat of a school shooting has been found incompetent to stand trial. That’s according to our news partner KETK. The 18-year-old, whom police identified as Tyler Tate, was arrested in December after the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip about a possible shooting threat at Winona High School. According to the sheriff’s office at the time, evidence was gathered including documentation of credible threats of death and/or serious bodily injury to individual students at the high school. An arrest warrant was signed by Judge Austin Reeve Jackson for terroristic threat, a third degree felony, and issued for Tate. Tate is still in jail and has been held on a million-dollar bond since his initial arrest in December. The jury trial has been canceled with the court’s incompetence finding.
WINONA, TX
ktbb.com

Advisory on road construction in Tyler

TYLER — The city of Tyler is advising drivers of roadwork that will close some streets and cause traffic delays. Among the projects is edge milling on South Palmer Avenue between East Fifth Street and East Front Street Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22. Also, major road work is planned on Northwest Road near Lake Tyler from FM 848 to dead ends July 18 through August 5. Additionally, the eastbound and westbound lanes of East Elm Street between South Broadway Avenue and South Spring Avenue will be closed from July 25 through July 29. And Crow Road will be closed for construction from Old Jacksonville Highway past Oak Hill Boulevard from July 25 through August 5. Click here for all the details.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Brownsboro ISD sued over alleged hazing

TYLER – Arguments were heard Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Tyler regarding a hazing lawsuit against Brownsboro ISD involving the varsity baseball team. That’s according to our news partner KETK. The lawsuit alleges that long-time hazing traditions within the baseball team ranged from upperclassmen having new teammates carry equipment to sexual assault. The hearing involved BISD’s second motion to dismiss the case after the first motion to dismiss was denied. The lawsuit holds the district liable for the alleged inaction of the baseball team’s head coach. Punishment was reportedly handed out to seniors in an incident said to have been caught on video. The judge said the ruling on the second motion to dismiss will be made available as soon as possible.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

NET Health’s Hopkins comments on “exponentially” rising COVID numbers

TYLER — The COVID numbers continue to go up in East Texas — and they’re rising “exponentially,” according to NET Health’s Russell Hopkins. Hopkins says people are picking these cases up in such places as retail outlets, churches, and businesses. And he tells us it won’t get better any time soon. According to Hopkins, “We’re behind the gun now…on mitigation measures,” so the numbers will keep going up “for the foreseeable future.” And he says the worst effects will be seen in hospitals and in those who are vulnerable to the virus.
TYLER, TX

Community Policy