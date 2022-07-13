ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats aim to restore abortion access

By Alexandra Limon
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Usp0G_0gelvEsd00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Democrats in Congress have introduced a slew of new legislation to try to restore access to abortion nationwide and protect access to contraception, as Conservative states eye restrictions beyond abortion.

Republicans on Capitol Hill deny that new abortion restrictions put women’s lives in danger.

“Every state abortion law triggered by overturning Roe includes an exception to save the life of the mother,” said Kansas Senator Rodger Marshall.

But Democrats, like Senator Patty Murray, say the new legal uncertainty is putting women in danger as health care providers try to avoid breaking the law.

“Some have already been instructed to observe patients until they have unstable vital signs before acting. That is absolutely barbaric,” she said.

Democrats vow to fight to re-instate abortion rights by passing an updated version of the Women’s Health Protection Act in the House.

“Next, the Senate must act and we should not let filibuster rules stand in the way,” said State Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.).

Because it’s unlikely Democrats have enough support to change the rules in the Senate, they plan to call for unanimous consent on a bill to protect women who travel out of state for an abortion. Republicans are likely to block the measure.

Democrats also have several bills aimed at protecting access to contraception, something Marshall says is unnecessary.

“Here’s the myth, Republicans want to end contraception and family planning. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Marshall said.

But Democrats fear that state efforts to ban abortion from the moment of fertilization could result in outlawing emergency contraceptives, IUDs and IVF.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Battle lines emerge over out-of-state abortion

(The Hill) – New battle lines are emerging around the issue of interstate travel for abortion, as a confusing patchwork of state and federal rules materializes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. No state currently bans women from obtaining an out-of-state abortion....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
NBC4 Columbus

Two bodies found on East Side in potential homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were found dead Thursday afternoon on the East Side. Columbus police say officers responded to a call about 1:15 p.m. of bodies found in the 900 block of Kelton Avenue. Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but further details were not immediately available. This is a developing story. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person shot after road-rage incident in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was shot in the leg after a road rage incident at the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and Central Avenue in west Columbus on Friday. Three vehicles, two cars and one motorcycle, were involved in a collision. The shooter, who was driving a car, fired several shots while driving away, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Carolyn Maloney
NBC4 Columbus

One man dead after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting on Kent Street and Lilley Avenue in east Columbus on Friday. A 46-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was transported to Grant Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:37 p.m. The call of the shooting came in at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen caught in crossfire of two gunmen in Columbus while another shot in car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after two teens reported being shot in the same area Wednesday, sending both to the hospital. Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near Cedar Drive and Noe Bixby Road on the city’s southeast side, where they found two 19-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release sent Thursday by the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio 10-year-old abortion report defended by Indiana doctor’s lawyer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Indiana Attorney General’s investigation into a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Columbus may prove to be fruitless, hospital records indicate. After Dr. Caitlin Bernard told the Indianapolis Star she provided abortion services to the out-of-state 10-year-old girl, the story made national news and garnered […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Zara seeks a new home to run and love

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All types of dogs are at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, from old and feeble dogs to the young and outgoing. One of those dogs available for adoption is timid. Zara is a 2-year-old pit mix with distinctive markings. She is mainly brown in color with white highlights, […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Emergency Contraception#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Conservative#Republicans#Capitol Hill#House#Senate
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead, two injured after shooting in Hilltop sports bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting overnight Saturday inside a sports bar in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to Columbus police. Police say they received reports of the shooting just after 2 a.m. at Cain’s Sports Bar on the 3400 block of Sullivant Avenue. According to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilltop drive-by shooting leaves one in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A drive-by shooting in the Hilltop has left one person in critical condition. At approximately 12:04 p.m. Friday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting near the 500 block of South Terrace Avenue, where they found a man lying on a porch with gunshot wounds, according to the Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stabbing in Columbus sends 1 to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A stabbing Thursday morning at a local gas station has sent one person to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police told NBC4 the stabbing happened at 2:45 a.m. when two men at a Shell location got in a fight. A photo taken at the scene showed officers, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC4 Columbus

ShotSpotter helps Columbus police find man hit by overnight gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police were close enough to hear when a man was shot multiple times Thursday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood, but they used technology to narrow their search. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment building near the intersection of Eakin and Kingsford roads, according to the Columbus Division of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy