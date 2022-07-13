ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ads are coming to a Netflix subscription plan: Here’s what we know

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — It’s official — Netflix is moving forward with adding a lower-priced, ad-supported subscription plan to its service. This comes just months after the streaming giant raised monthly subscription prices in the U.S. for all plans in order for the service to “continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options.”

In a Wednesday press release , Netflix CEO and CPO Greg Peters announced they will partner with Microsoft “as our global advertising technology and sales partner.”

“It’s very early days and we have much to work through,” Peters said. “But our long term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life.”

Peters added that this lower-priced, ad-supported plan will be the company’s fourth plan, joining its basic, standard, and premium plans, all of which are ad-free. Additional details such as when the plan will be available and how much it will cost were not immediately available.

Netflix shared a note with employees in May, saying the company aimed to introduce a lower-priced, ad-supported plan during the last quarter of 2022, The New York Times reported .

It isn’t much of a surprise. During April’s earnings call, Netflix reported its first loss of subscribers in more than a decade, sending the company’s shares into a freefall.

Other services such as Hulu and Peacock offer similar plans, and Disney+ is on track to debut a similar offering later this year. Apple’s streaming service is ad-free, minus promotions for its own content.

Netflix could introduce ads later this year: report

Netflix tested commercials in 2018 – referring to them instead as video promotions that appeared between episodes and movies – but offered users the opportunity to opt out of them.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has never been a fan of ads, instead viewing them as a distraction from the entertainment the service provides. Hastings has also previously viewed password sharing as “something you have to learn to live with.”

While discussing quarterly earnings, Hastings said password sharing, in addition to streaming competition, is believed to be causing “lower acquisition and lower growth.” In a letter to shareholders earlier this year, Netflix executives reported that more than 100 million households are using a different household’s account.

“This is a big opportunity as these households are already watching Netflix and enjoying our service,” the letter reads . Executives also mentioned how Netflix is testing new features to monetize password sharing.

In March, Netflix said that while features like separate profiles and multiple streams available through its standard and premium plans have been “hugely popular,” they have led to “confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared.”

Two new features have been rolled out for members in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru that will “enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Yankees: NYPD investigating after drone seen above stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees say police are investigating after what appeared to be a drone was spotted flying above right field at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night. NJ.com published video of a flashing green light hovering above the outfield bleacher seats, saying it was a drone that floated above the park for about 15 minutes during the Yankees’ 14-1 win over the rival Boston Red Sox.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

Six people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said. Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It appears as though there...
MONTANA STATE
Tesla Supercharger network to open to non-Tesla EVs, according to White House

(Motor Authority) — The Tesla Supercharger DC fast-charging network will open to non-Tesla electric cars in the U.S. for the first time, according to the White House. That would give more EV drivers access to one of the largest fast-charging networks in the country.2 Missing from the announcement was any specific timeline for installation of […]
CARS
Nelly’s dilapidated Missouri mansion to soon have new owner

WILDWOOD, Mo. – Musician Nelly’s abandoned Wildwood, Missouri mansion should have a new owner soon. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home on Hidden Valley Drive is now listed as pending on realtor.com. Keller Williams Realty STL says the closing date is expected to come in the next few weeks. The...
WILDWOOD, MO
Uvalde families need help; donations take months to deliver

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Jessica Treviño’s 11-year-old daughter was attending Robb Elementary School on May 24, when a gunman fatally shot 19 children and two teachers. She was not physically hurt. But in the nearly two months since, she has suffered from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder — conditions that have required up to $1,500 a week in physical and emotional care.
UVALDE, TX
