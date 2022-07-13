ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats aim to restore abortion access

By Alexandra Limon
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Democrats in Congress have introduced a slew of new legislation to try to restore access to abortion nationwide and protect access to contraception, as Conservative states eye restrictions beyond abortion.

Republicans on Capitol Hill deny that new abortion restrictions put women’s lives in danger.

“Every state abortion law triggered by overturning Roe includes an exception to save the life of the mother,” said Kansas Senator Rodger Marshall.

But Democrats, like Senator Patty Murray, say the new legal uncertainty is putting women in danger as health care providers try to avoid breaking the law.

“Some have already been instructed to observe patients until they have unstable vital signs before acting. That is absolutely barbaric,” she said.

Democrats vow to fight to re-instate abortion rights by passing an updated version of the Women’s Health Protection Act in the House.

“Next, the Senate must act and we should not let filibuster rules stand in the way,” said State Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.).

Because it’s unlikely Democrats have enough support to change the rules in the Senate, they plan to call for unanimous consent on a bill to protect women who travel out of state for an abortion. Republicans are likely to block the measure.

Democrats also have several bills aimed at protecting access to contraception, something Marshall says is unnecessary.

“Here’s the myth, Republicans want to end contraception and family planning. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Marshall said.

But Democrats fear that state efforts to ban abortion from the moment of fertilization could result in outlawing emergency contraceptives, IUDs and IVF.

BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

House making 1st attempt to protect abortion in post-Roe era

The House on Friday is expected to vote on two bills that would restore and guarantee abortion access nationwide as Democrats make their first attempt at responding legislatively to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The legislation stands almost no chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. Yet voting marks the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the court's decision. By overturning Roe, the court has allowed states to enact strict abortion limits, including many that had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Possible Pick of Anti-Abortion Judge Outrages Left (1)

Two Kentucky Democrats say Biden plans conservative nominee for trial seat. Expected vacancy opens on Kentucky district court covering Lexington, Frankfort. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) said he was completely blindsided by White House plans to nominate anti-abortion Republican Chad Meredith to a federal trial court seat in his state. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Albany woman charged with aiming gun at ex, telling son to stab him

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Karissa Watkins, 31, of Albany was arrested and accused of pointing a loaded handgun at her ex-boyfriend. Police said that, after he disarmed Watkins, she got her child to stab him. Just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a reported domestic situation on North Manning Boulevard where a man […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

