BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Highway Patrol says as the state’s bear population grows, it’s likely bears will try to get across our highways. “Bears are big animals, and they can move fast,” said Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “Depending on the layout of the road, vehicles can move faster. The chance of that bear getting out of the way is not very good.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO