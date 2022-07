Murfreesboro, TN – At the Tennessee Junior Beef Expo in Lebanon, Tenn. on June 30 through July 2, the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) with help from industry partners, purchased the winning show steers at a premium price. In the following days, the cattle were harvested for beef at Anderson Meats and Processing in Hartsville, Tenn. The meat will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee later this month. This will equate to approximately 3,000 pounds of beef for the local community.

