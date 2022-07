The Best of The West 7 on 7 passing tournament will be held today and tomorrow at The Stadium of Champions and Tie Breaker Park here in Hopkinsville. 22 teams from Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana will be playing in the tournament. Games start this morning at 9am and go until Noon. The afternoon games start at 2p and go until 5pm. The tournament continues tomorrow morning at The Stadium of Champions. Local teams in the tournament include Hopkinsville, Christian Co., Trigg Co., Muhlenberg Co., Hopkins Central, Logan Co. and Madisonville. From the Clarksville area you have Kenwood, Clarksville, Northeast and West Creek.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO