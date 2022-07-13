ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Young & Restless" star Christian Le Blanc now on stage

By Dave Carlin
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

"Young & Restless" star Christian Le Blanc in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" 02:40

NEW YORK -- An actor many regular CBS viewers are very familiar with is making the leap from daytime television drama to an Off-Broadway stage.

Christian Le Blanc is on stage in New York City, on a short summer break from his three-decades-long run on "The Young and the Restless."

He's Michael on the daytime drama, but now, he is "Big Daddy" in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Tennessee Williams' masterpiece play soaked in alcohol, deception and sexual tension.

The original production opened on Broadway in 1955 and won the Pulitzer Pride. The last Broadway revival of it was in 2013 and starred Scarlett Johansson.

"Here you've got this wonderful thing that you pray for all your career, which is a long period, where you can really dig into a character," Le Blanc told CBS2's Dave Carlin.

He calls Big Daddy "a force of nature."

"There's not a lot of pretense about him," he said.

Le Blanc says working on daytime television for over 30 years has helped prepare him for this role.

"You have this huge story arc over years that you can accommodate your audience and their different life situations and make it  palatable, make them understand something," he said.

Rounding out the cast of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" are Alison Frazier as Big Mama, Sonoya Mizuno as Maggie and Matt de Rogatis as Brick, with the glasses of booze, the crutch and big, heartbreaking secrets.

"He's grown up in a toxic, narcissistic household, and all of that is going to color who he is, and yeah, there is a shade of the whole, 'is he or isn't he' when it comes to his sexuality," de Rogatis said. "There's a lot of lightning going on inside of him."

This production began with de Rogatis writing to the Tennessee Williams estate and managing to get rare permission for a daringly different Off-Broadway version of this classic.

"We ended up now becoming the first off-Broadway house to have 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,'" director Joe Rosario said. "We are amping it up. It is introspective, at the same time. There's a lot going on. It's something that you're gonna watch it and you're gonna be in your seat going like this -- 'Wow, I didn't think that was gonna happen. Oh, that's happening? Wow, wow, wow.'"

"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" plays at the Theater at Saint Clements on West 46th Street from July 15 through Aug. 14.

Comments / 32

NorthStar
3d ago

I love his natural curly hair. He should have his curls out for Y& R. Just maybe a little controlled. Great hair Now they need to major update the actors pictures that they run. His is so outdated. - why?

Reply(3)
5
DOUBLE BUBBLE
3d ago

LOL look at that hair. Michael Baldwin the attorney would not be seen like that.

Reply
13
PinkyBlue
2d ago

I remember when he first started on Y&R; always trying to break up Danny and Cricket. I stopped watching about 20 years ago and was so surprised to see him a couple of months ago. His hair is now white as snow but he still looks great. Funny thing, Victor still looks the same as he did 30 years ago.😂😂

Reply(3)
2
 

#Restless#Brick
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Julie on DAYS OF OUR LIVES

The character of Julie Williams has been on DAYS OF OUR LIVES for decades, so it’s understandable if newer fans aren’t aware of her epic history on the soap! Julie Olson was introduced back in 1965 when the soap debuted, with Charla Doherty playing the teen. The role was recast twice with Catherine Dunn and Catherine Ferrar before Susan Seaforth Hayes took over in 1968. Over the decades, the actress has been nominated five times for Daytime Emmy Awards, and received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Hayes also celebrated her 50th anniversary with DAYS in December of 2018. And even when things are at their darkest, Julie always seems to find a way to pull through!
SALEM, NY
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Victoria Konefal Out as Ciara — Here’s Why

Victoria Konefal has come through and exited the Days of Our Lives revolving door on more than one occasion, and now the actress is set to leave the NBC soap once again, as reported by Soap Opera Digest. Having wrapped up filming, fans will last see her character Ciara in Salem on Friday, July 8, when she and Ben leave town to start a new journey.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Reveals Two ‘Huge Announcements’ for ‘Game Show Boot Camp’

If getting on a game show like Jeopardy! is a dream of yours, then pay attention because show star James Holzhauer wants your attention. See, he’s going to be part of “Game Show Boot Camp” in the lovely little town of Las Vegas. Holzhauer also will have some friends appear, too. On Thursday, he offered up a couple of “huge announcements” for the upcoming event. On Twitter, Holzhauer announced that Jeopardy! will have an in-person audition happen. Also, Amy Schneider, who won 40 games, will be there, too. Take a look at not only an earlier tweet but the one Holzhauer shared with some good news.
LAS VEGAS, NV
