ORLANDO, Fla. - 988 is the new number going live on Saturday to provide suicide and mental health crisis care. While the number is new, the service is not. "It was legislative into law through Congress in 2020 to switch, gradually transitioning over the course of two years to three-digit, easy to remember access," said Catherine Rea with Heart of Florida United Way.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO