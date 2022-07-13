ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Residents Asked to Conserve After Mechanical Failure at City Well

By Jeremy Couso
susanvillestuff.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to a mechanical failure at one of the City’s main wells, City...

susanvillestuff.com

Comments / 0

Related
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria: Administrative Assistant (Public Works)

STARTING SALARY: $17.14 – $21.42. Provides administrative support for the Director of Public Works and Facilities Manager for the day-to-day operations of the Public Works Department. SPECIFIC AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITIES:. • Manages the schedule/calendars, screening, and handling telephone communications, greeting and directing visitors, dealing with administrative problems and inquiries...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Lassen Transit Service Agency announces public hearing

The Lassen Transit Agency, known to locals as Lassen Rural Bus, announced it will hold a public hearing during its regular meeting at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8 at the Susanville City Council Chambers regarding the establishment of fare for a pilot project of on-demand transit service. According to a...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria: Forestry / Conservation Crew Supervisor

Susanville Indian Rancheria: Forestry / Conservation Crew Supervisor. CLOSING DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT: First Cut-Off Date: July 22, 2022. POSITION TITLE: Forestry / Conservation Crew Supervisor. SUPERVISES: Yes. STARTING SALARY: $27.83. GRADE: 12. FLSA STATUS: Exempt. NUMBER OF POSITIONS: 2. STATUS: Temporary – 6 months. HOURS: Full Time. SUBJECT TO...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria: Forestry Technician

CLOSING DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT: First Cut- Off: July 22, 2022. The forestry technician works on a variety of project work related to fire prevention/response, resource management and conservation work. Project work includes fuels reduction, thinning small diameter conifers, removal of shrubs/brush, invasive plant species mitigation/eradication, fuel break construction, trail maintenance, removal of diseased trees (small diameter), pruning, bucking slash, piling, assistance with chipping operations/dispersion, and prescribed fire/pile burning, and additional project work as assigned.
SUSANVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susanville, CA
Local
California Government
Susanville, CA
Government
susanvillestuff.com

From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: George Lincoln Tomb

Nurture vs. nature has long been a topic of debate, but no one will ever know what makes some people do the things that they do. Take George Lincoln Tomb. George was born in Newburgh, New York in 1868, but things did not go well. Soon after his birth, his mother, Harriet O’Dell Tomb died, leaving little George in the sole care of his father, Charles. Charles was a saddle, harness, and trunk maker, and had little skill or time for a newborn.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
themountainmessenger.org

Traffic Delays on the Horizon for Highway 89

SIERRA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting Sierra County residents of the start of pavement rehabilitation project on State Route 89 between Sattley and Sierraville. Beginning Monday, July 18, construction crews will begin work to repave a five-mile segment of the rural highway at the south end of the Sierra Valley. Motorists should expect reversing, one-way traffic control between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with occasional weekend work if needed.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Meet This Year’s Little Miss and Little Mr. Lassen County

On June 18th, the Little Miss and Mr. Lassen County play day was held at the fairgrounds. Participants went through a series of interview questions, games, and other activities to highlight their personalities and people skills. At the end of the day, director Tasia Harrison announced the court. Little Miss...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department
Plumas County News

Plumas Public Health reports 2 COVID deaths amid uptick in cases

Plumas County Public Health Director Dana Loomis said in an interview last week that he expected to see a larger increase in this week’s COVID numbers due to a five-day lag time in reporting data, and that supposition came to pass. Today, Public Health reported 60 cases for the past seven-day period, compared to the 36 cases reported on July 7.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Citizens of California — heed my warning

For two weeks now I’ve been absolutely beside myself fuming over the recent developments regarding the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections et al asking the government to follow the law in determining the closure of the California Correctional Center in Susanville. And the more I find out, the more frustrated I become.
SUSANVILLE, CA
2news.com

Washoe County School District announces National Merit Scholars

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced the names of two high school graduates from the Washoe County School District (WCSD) who earned college-sponsored scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year. Brenden Bowles, who graduated from Reno High School, will study statistics at the University of Nevada, Reno. Ryan Tanner, a...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – July 14, 1950

Office of the Miller’s Market on lower Main Street was robbed of over $3,100 sometime Friday night. Using a ladder left by workmen the day before when they were installing coolers, the thieves entered the store by cutting a 12 x 14-inch hole in the roof. The ladder was left leaning against the rear of the building.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Richard Lee DeWitt – June 10, 2022

My Hero, Richard Lee DeWitt of Lincoln, CA, passed away in the early morning hours of June 10, 2022, at the age of 87 years after several months of at-home hospice care. His wife Janet, daughter Jodi, and granddaughter Nicole were with him during his last hours here on earth.
SUSANVILLE, CA
2news.com

Man Arrested With Nine Bags of Drugs, Washoe County Deputies Say

A 37-year-old man faces several drug-related charges after authorities say they found nearly 5.8 pounds of drugs inside a car during a traffic stop. Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies made that traffic stop on July 8th in the Verdi area. While approaching the car, they say the suspect, Randy Panzer tried...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Lassen County News

Jury convicts Westwood man of burglary, assault and more

Kenneth Hardison Brown, 34, of Westwood was convicted after a jury trial Thursday, July 7, on charges of residential burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, as well as allegations of inflicting great bodily injury and committing a crime while out on bail for other felonies. These are violent felonies which makes them “strikes” under the law. The jury hung on a charge of attempted murder, and acquitted Brown on a charge of robbery. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 6.
WESTWOOD, CA
Lassen County News

Susanville man sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kenneth Allen Hunter, 63 of Susanville, was sentenced today to state prison for a term of 15 years for second-degree attempted murder, use of a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury on the victim. On Sept.19, 2021, Hunter arrived at the survivor’s residence. When the survivor came outside to contact...
SUSANVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy