Residents Asked to Conserve After Mechanical Failure at City Well

CLOSING DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT: First Cut- Off: July 22, 2022. The forestry technician works on a variety of project work related to fire prevention/response, resource management and conservation work. Project work includes fuels reduction, thinning small diameter conifers, removal of shrubs/brush, invasive plant species mitigation/eradication, fuel break construction, trail maintenance, removal of diseased trees (small diameter), pruning, bucking slash, piling, assistance with chipping operations/dispersion, and prescribed fire/pile burning, and additional project work as assigned.
