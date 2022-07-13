Residents Asked to Conserve After Mechanical Failure at City Well

Nurture vs. nature has long been a topic of debate, but no one will ever know what makes some people do the things that they do. Take George Lincoln Tomb. George was born in Newburgh, New York in 1868, but things did not go well. Soon after his birth, his mother, Harriet O’Dell Tomb died, leaving little George in the sole care of his father, Charles. Charles was a saddle, harness, and trunk maker, and had little skill or time for a newborn.

