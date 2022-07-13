Japan’s Panasonic Corp. selects Kansas for mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries

Police identified the bicyclist who was killed after being struck by a dump truck in D.C. Michael Gordon, 65, of D.C., was on a bike on the sidewalk traveling northbound on the 1500 block of 7th Street Northwest around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The driver of a dump truck was also traveling northbound on the block.
Severe storms and flash floods in the D.C. area have created hazards on both major roadways and urban streets Saturday evening. Flooding and standing water are blocking lanes throughout the region. Here’s what you need to know. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the City of Alexandria...
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have identified the driver who was killed in a collision on River Road in Travilah on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene of an accident where the driver of a silver 2012 Toyota Camry attempted to make a left turn from Stoney Creek Rd onto east bound River Road and collided with a white 2019 Ford F-550 that was traveling westbound.
In an effort to curb packaging made from fossil fuels, Wegmans Food Markets said Thursday that it will stop providing single-use plastic bags in all of its Maryland stores. The decision came after an announcement in April that it planned to remove plastic bags from all of its stores by the end of 2022.
School enrollment numbers in D.C. are projected to decline, the latest shift after years of growth in its public and charter schools. The study, released by the local research group D.C. Policy Center, shows enrollment didn’t change much during the pandemic and before the pandemic — D.C. public and charter schools experienced a steady increase in numbers and that was expected to continue.
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Four years ago, Marc Elrich and David Blair finished 77 votes apart in the race for Montgomery County executive. A poll released on Friday shows that...
Storms could be headed to the D.C. region this weekend, starting with showers on Saturday. StormTeam4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said a stalled front to the south will continue to keep the weather in the area unsettled for the next several days. “The front will dissipate over the weekend, but an...
