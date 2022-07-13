Japan’s Panasonic Corp. selects Kansas for mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have identified the driver who was killed in a collision on River Road in Travilah on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene of an accident where the driver of a silver 2012 Toyota Camry attempted to make a left turn from Stoney Creek Rd onto east bound River Road and collided with a white 2019 Ford F-550 that was traveling westbound.

2 DAYS AGO