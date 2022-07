Washington County, WI – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, eight Washington County churches will again close their doors in favor of a demonstration of unity as they conduct a joint worship service at the Washington County Fair under the theme “Unity in Christ”. This is the second year that a group of local churches will be conducting the Sunday morning service at the annual fair. Everyone from the community is invited to attend.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO