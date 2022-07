CU football has enjoyed five winning seasons in the past 20 years. Now the Buffs face a new off-field challenge: conference realignment. Catch up quick: The University of California at Los Angeles and the University of Southern California, two marquee football programs, revealed late last month that they would bolt from the Pac-12 conference to join the Big Ten, a league across the country. And it wasn't hard to pinpoint their reason for leaving: money. What was once "amateur athletics" is now a TV show — and one of the few that still drive ratings, Axios' Kendall Baker writes.State of...

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO