Thomas Smith has seen plenty of recent reasons for LGBTQ+ communities to feel discouraged. But the Bellevue chiropractor and longtime resident of the Morton Meadows neighborhood in south-central Omaha said he was moved to action in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling on abortion. Smith said he read the concurring opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote that the decision that legalized gay marriage should be “reconsidered.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO