ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Watch: Stunt driver jumps bridge in Florida Keys in ‘family huckster’

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=051qU5_0gelL9Th00

MARATHON, Fla. — A stunt driver successfully executed a jump across a bridge in the Florida Keys, sending his 1983 Subaru GL over the gap over what used to be the bridge to Boot Key.

Travis Pastrana, 38, drove what he calls the “family huckster” over the gap in the bridge, WPLG-TV reported. Photos and video provided by toddafrank on Instagram show Pastrana’s car clearing the bridge at Boot Key Harbor in spectacular fashion.

The Marathon City Council had given Pastrana permission to attempt the jump in June, according to Keys Weekly.

Pastrana is known for his daredevil stunts, which are reminiscent of Evel Knievel’s actions on motorcycles during his heyday in the 1970s.

In 2018, Pastrana successfully guided his motorcycle over 52 crushed cars in a 143-foot jump and 16 Greyhound buses in a 192-foot jump in Las Vegas, WTVJ reported. During the same event, he sailed 149 feet over the fountains at Caesars Palace, according to the television station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Florida Official Tells Highway Trooper He Runs The County During Traffic Stop

A Florida official who was stopped for speeding told a Florida Highway Patrol trooper “I run the county” during a stop on June 19, according to dashcam footage. A traffic citation shows Flagler County Commission Chairman Joe Mullins was stopped by a trooper for driving his red Ferrari 92 mph in a 70-mph zone on Interstate 95, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Marathon, FL
Accidents
City
Marathon, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Marathon, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond

ENGLEWOOD - A Florida woman was found dead after falling into a pond and being grabbed by two alligators. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said that the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond along a golf course in Englewood late Friday and struggling to stay afloat. While she...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
102.5 The Bone

It’s hot out there: Squirrel seeking shade in Texas heat

SAN ANTONIO — It is so hot in Texas that even squirrels are seeking cover. San Antonio police Chief William McManus tweeted a picture of a squirrel near City Hall on Wednesday. The animal was face down and cooling off in the shade, KENS-TV reported. It was 103 degrees in San Antonio, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN ANTONIO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Pastrana
Person
Evel Knievel
L. Cane

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Stunts#Greyhound Buses#Stunt Driver#Huckster#Accident#Subaru Gl#Wplg Tv#Boot Key Harbor#The Marathon City Council#Keys Weekly#Flfr#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Fish Company Named Among 15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Florida

FLAGLER BEACH – Flagler Fish Company, located just south of Moody Blvd in Flagler Beach, has been named one of the 15 best seafood restaurants in the state of Florida. Trips to Discover, the publication which gave it the honor, is an online travel magazine which claims monthly readership of over 1.6 million people.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Bay Area Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
Calcasieu Parish News

Unidentified Driver Dies in Fiery Crash on I-10 in Louisiana, Speed Suspected as a Factor

Unidentified Driver Dies in Fiery Crash on I-10 in Louisiana, Speed Suspected as a Factor. Louisiana – On July 15, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-10 west near MP 216.5 on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge in St. Charles Parish shortly after 2:30 a.m. An unidentified driver was killed in the crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 International box truck was traveling west on I-10 in the right lane near MP #216.5. At the same time, an unidentified driver was driving a 2012 Toyota Prius in the right lane of I-10 west, approaching the back of the box truck. The front of the Toyota collided with the rear of the box truck for unknown reasons. The Toyota was engulfed in flames as a result of the collision.
LOUISIANA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
20K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy