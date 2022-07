TWIN FALLS — The Idaho GOP convention began Thursday with a lobbyist arguing for more Christian control over childhood education. Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti made a case to a classroom full of Republicans — gathered Thursday for the Idaho Republican convention at the College of Southern Idaho — for a Christian approach to government on several social issues, and said he’d like to see public schools run by churches.

