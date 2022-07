LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday will be the last “cool” day before HOT conditions return. Sunday will begin with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for isolated lingering shower and storms in the southeastern portion of the state. By mid-morning we should be dry and start to see decreasing cloud cover that will lead to mostly sunny skies by the lunchtime hours! The remainder of the day will be sunny but humid. Sunday will be the last day of “cooler” temperatures particularly in the southeastern corner... highs will only reach the mid to upper 80s. The rest of the area will see high temperatures in the 90s. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the 60s.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO