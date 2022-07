HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — This weekend, Hanover County welcomes the community to its Tomato Festival after a two-year break due to the pandemic. The Hanover Tomato Festival will be making its return to Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville. For the first time in the event’s history, the Hanover County Parks and Recreation Department closed the festivities for the past two years to adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions. This year, the free family event is happy to welcome back members and vendors.

HANOVER COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO