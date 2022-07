Samantha Bean is the marketing manager of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts. Bean has proven to be a key player in the organization, as she is responsible for marketing their extensive list of events and services: exhibits, education, classes, tours, etc… Located in Michigan City, LCA's influence has expanded into both Illinois and Michigan. They are also adding an ASL interpreter to the team to incorporate people who were previously unable to come. They have one primary goal: “LCA integrates art, education, and community to provide access to exhibits and programs that explore contemporary ideas,” said Bean.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO