MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile County District Attorney's Office is now looking into multiple complaints it has received from unhappy customers of Wilson's Pool Design. We first told you Tuesday, the owner blames worker and supply shortages for incomplete or delayed work, but we've since learned fed up customers believe what happened to them is criminal and are turning to authorities to investigate. The white collar crimes prosecutor says they have to review the complaints to see if these are civil disputes or if criminal action is warranted.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO