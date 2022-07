Storms and rain will diminish overnight before returning Friday afternoon. We had active weather late this afternoon, with a severe t-storm in George County and a flood advisory in Stone County. This is in advance of a nearly stalled frontal boundary to our north that’s moving quite slowly. A trough farther north tried to bring the front to the area but doesn’t appear it will ever make it here. Adding more complexity to the setup, there’s also the Bermuda high pressure extending into the far eastern Gulf of Mexico and a weakness between it and the ridge to the west. Abundant moisture exists along the western edge of the Bermuda ridge from the northern Gulf of Mexico…northeastward towards the Carolinas.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO