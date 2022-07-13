Astoria to hold ribbon-cutting for playground at Violet LaPlante Park

An all-abilities playground will officially open to the public Thursday at Violet LaPlante Park in Astoria following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ribbon-cutting will be held by the city, Moda Health and the Portland Trail Blazers from 1 to 2 p.m. to celebrate improvements to the playground, which was installed earlier this year.

Astoria was selected by the Moda Assist Program to receive funding to purchase the new equipment.

The parks department received $20 for every assist the Trail Blazers made during the 2020-2021 regular season, totaling $37,000, with $10 each contributed from the Trail Blazers and Moda.

The city also received a $4,500 grant from Pacific Power’s Community Foundation and a $5,000 grant from the Ford Family Foundation.

The park includes a wheelchair-accessible see-saw, an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible merry-go-round and a climbing pyramid.