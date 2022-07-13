ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IL

County looks at online permit applications

By Jul 13, 2022
The Clinton Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON — Online permit applications could soon come to DeWitt County. The county’s land use committee voted Monday to recommend the plan to the county board. County administrative assistant and interim...

theclintonjournal.com

edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Board Meeting – Video Captures Truth – Lies Disproved

The Shelby County Board held their regular meeting last night which included a question and answer session from the forensic auditor. One point, in particular, was when the auditor stated the cost to the taxpayers could be “multiples” of the $700,000.00 cost to the taxpayers being discussed. This point is important because it directly refutes the false narrative being pushed by the State’s Attorney who claimed the final result was $6,283.00 being owed to employees. There were others present in the room that have pushed the same false narrative so hopefully, they listened to what the auditor said and correct their misrepresentations to the public.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

Buscher Announces for Mayor

Springfield City Treasurer, Misty Buscher, says she wants to be the next mayor of the Capital City. Buscher had a long career in banking before moving into politics and government. The 51 year old Buscher says she’s a fiscal conservative but a social liberal. She’ll be going up against...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

Local business owner defends controversial sign in LeRoy

LEROY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A sign on Route 150 continues to turn heads in Eastern McLean County. The sign for the past several weeks appears to call out liberals using a partial phrase at least one teenager with special needs from the area finds offensive. “This town is...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
smilepolitely.com

Two takeaways from the Illinois Primary

The primary elections for November’s general election were completed on June 28th. These midterm elections are critical; this year we elect our representative to the newly redrawn House Districts 13 and 15, the governor, and a handful of local positions including many Champaign County Board seats. We looked over the results, and we have two key takeaways.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Clinton, IL
Government
City
Clinton, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Uncertainty in Normal as Rivian meeting looms

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Staff cuts at Rivian reported earlier this week by Bloomberg are the cause of uncertainty in the Twin Cities. Monday, Bloomberg reported Rivian was considering laying off 5% of its current staff or 700 of its 14,000 employees. Friday, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is holding...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

‘Nothing we can share,’ Rivian on employee meeting for potential layoffs

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Little information is available about a private meeting between Rivian CEO and employees that took place Friday. Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that electric automaker Rivian is planning to cut 700 jobs across the company. Rivian’s representatives are not talking at this time about what...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Levee Park to receive $400,000 for spray pad and amphitheater

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) is celebrating a grant allocated to renovating an East Peoria park. Levee Park in East Peoria is one of 87 parks statewide receiving $30.3 million in grants from Illinois’ Open Space...
EAST PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Springfield Man on Cass County Warrants

Information has been released about an arrest in Morgan County from yesterday evening involving the U.S. Marshals. U.S. Marshals of the Central District of Illinois booked 24 year old Joshua D. Lowe of Springfield into the Morgan County Jail at 6:23PM on Cass County charges of home invasion, mob action, conspiracy, and battery.
CASS COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield couple sentenced to federal prison

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two Springfield residents were sentenced to prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Brandy Friday, 36, and Brent Garner, 42, both of the 1200 block of South Livingston, were sentenced to five years and ten years respectively in the Federal Bureau of Prisons. In addition to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Paxton Police Blotter (July 13, 2022)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Douglas J. Akerlund, 32, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery and theft of more than $500 around 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Ford County Courthouse, 200 W. State St. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred around 3:14 a.m. that day in the 500 block of West Franklin Street in Paxton, in which Akerlund allegedly struck his girlfriend in the face and stole her bookbag containing cell phones, cash and several other items totaling more than $500 in value. The stolen property was recovered.
PAXTON, IL
foxillinois.com

U.S. Marshals arrest home invasion suspect

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — U.S. Marshals of the Central District of Illinois have arrested a Springfield man who's facing several charges including home invasion that reportedly occurred in Beardstown. Joshua D. Lowe, 24, is accused of being involved in a home invasion incident in Beardstown on July 5,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Emily Claire Hari sentenced to 14 years for domestic terrorism

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Emily Claire Hari was sentenced to 14 years in prison for domestic terrorism crimes. Formerly known as Michael B. Hari, Emily was sentenced for threats of violence, attempted arson, unlawful possession of a machine-gun, and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. She previously pleaded guilty to all four charges. The […]
wglt.org

Catalytic converter thefts continue to batter Bloomington

Catalytic converter thefts have increased dramatically in Bloomington, according to the Bloomington Police Department. A July 9 post from the official BPD Facebook page said there had been 19 reported thefts since July 4. Over the most recent weekend, Officer Brandt Parsley said an additional 15 were called in. He also said the thefts are happening “all over the place,” not just on a couple of bad streets.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Dozens show their support for deadly crash victim organ donation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Dozens gather at St. John's Hospital in Springfield to raise the Gift of Hope flag, as an organ donation helps save nine lives. After a fatal crash in Christian County claims the lives of two Central A&M students, the Raider Nation gathers in support of the Virden family.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Second Central A&M student died after in US 51 crash

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A second teenager involved in a crash on Tuesday in Christian County has died. According to the Central A&M principal, Keegan Virden who was one of four students in the car involved in a collision near Assumption has died. There will be a a flag...
ASSUMPTION, IL
WCIA

Large police presence in Rantoul

(UPDATE) — Rantoul Deputy Chief Justin Bouse gave some further details surrounding the large police presence. Bouse stated officers responded to an apartment building around 11 a.m. Friday after someone reported their car had been damaged overnight. That person tried to confront the suspect, then saw them shove a handgun into a backpack. The suspect […]
RANTOUL, IL

