County looks at online permit applications

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Douglas J. Akerlund, 32, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery and theft of more than $500 around 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Ford County Courthouse, 200 W. State St. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred around 3:14 a.m. that day in the 500 block of West Franklin Street in Paxton, in which Akerlund allegedly struck his girlfriend in the face and stole her bookbag containing cell phones, cash and several other items totaling more than $500 in value. The stolen property was recovered.
