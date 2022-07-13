ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascadia Preps Radio: 7/13/22 Huffman and Spencer

By Ryland Spencer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon and Ryland get together to talk football, and other topics. Be sure to visit the Avery Huffman DIPG Foundation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and visit their website...

FanBuzz

Oregon Ducks Tight End Spencer Webb Dies After Tragic Fall

University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb was heading into his fifth year as a projected starter for the Oregon Ducks. With the season coming closer and closer each day, the Oregon football player went to Triangle Lake, located 50 minutes outside of Eugene, to take some time away from preseason prep.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Elite edge rusher Damon Wilson trims list to five

Alabama is after elite edge rusher Damon Wilson out of Venice (Fla.), and on Wednesday night he narrowed his list to five. Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and Texas remain standing for the four-star prospect. BamaOnLine included Wilson among the top edge/linebacker targets to watch in our recent recruiting class...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Four-Star RB Expected Back at Notre Dame for Cookout

Notre Dame is lining up some big-time visitors for July 26. The cookout looks to be the major recruiting weekend for the Fighting Irish this summer and the emphasis is on bringing in some elite class of 2024 recruits all in one place. The dead period will be over and recruits are set to hit the road once again.
FOOTBALL
Person
Milton Hopkins
247Sports

Seven-footer JT Rock has coaches flocking to see him

MARIETTA, Ga. -- During last week's live period, JT Rock was drawing big crowds while playing in the Elite 32 and after seeing him play it's easy to see why. A currently unranked -- and that will be changing after the summer -- seven-footer at Sioux Falls (S.D.) Lincoln, Rock and his South Dakota Attack 16U team were playing up in the17U division and he was very productive while doing so.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
247Sports

Top-100 OL talks Tennessee camp, recruiting process

One of the standout performers from Tennessee's recent Night at Neyland camp said he likes what he's seen from the Vols to this point in the recruiting process. As for trimming things down, though, top-100 offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. said he's not ready to take that step.
TENNESSEE STATE
#American Football#Cascadia Preps Radio#Ryland#Averystrongdipg Org#Glacier Peak 7v7
247Sports

Scouting take: What Penn State gets in athletic 4-star linebacker Tony Rojas

Penn State added one of the most talented prospects projected to a full-time off-ball linebacker role in this 2023 recruiting class Thursday in Tony Rojas, a two-way playmaker from Fairfax (Va.) High School. A Top247 four-star recruit, Rojas combines several indicators of long-term developmental potential to make him a high-ceiling prospect at the position.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Associated Press

Ouch! Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit. Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark Saturday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Four-star Marvel Allen commits to Georgetown

Friday night, four-star prospect Marvel Allen cut his list to six. By Saturday, he made a commitment. Ranked No. 49 overall by 247Sports in the class of 2023, the 6-foot-4 combo guard from Montverde (Fla.) Academy committed to Georgetown. "After exploring all options throughout my recruitment process, I've realized how...
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

New Jacks: Get to know class of 2026 SF Caleb Holt

Welcome to New Jacks where we introduce some of the top underclassmen in the country to our 247Sports audience. Today, we would like to introduce Caleb Holt. Caleb Holt is a 6-foot-5 small forward New Market (Ala.) who plays Adidas circuit with Game Elite. Holt also will attend Buckhorn High School.
NEW MARKET, AL
247Sports

Elite '26 basketball prospect from California a native of Louisville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Tyran Stokes has yet to enter a high school classroom but he's already generating some national buzz. The 6-foot-7 Stokes plays on the Nike EYBL circuit with Team WhyNot in the 16-year-old age group. Stokes is a Class of 2026 prospect - he will be a freshman in high school this fall - playing up two age groups on that team and thriving.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Five-star SF Justin Edwards sets date for commitment

Justin Edwards, the biggest name and the biggest priority on Tennessee basketball’s recruiting board in the class of 2023, is set to announce a commit decision on July 25. It's widely considered to be a two-team race between Kentucky and the Vols. It was initially reported that Edwards would...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
247Sports

Brent Venables - Big 12 Media Days breakout: Part II

ARLINGTON, Texas — In addition to his press conference on Thursday morning, Sooners head coach Brent Venables also met with reporters during a breakout session in the afternoon at Big 12 Media Days. He addressed a number of things in his 30-minute session, and OUInsider.com presents the second part of that right here below.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

247Sports

