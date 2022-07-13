Cascadia Preps Radio: 7/13/22 Huffman and Spencer

MARIETTA, Ga. -- During last week's live period, JT Rock was drawing big crowds while playing in the Elite 32 and after seeing him play it's easy to see why. A currently unranked -- and that will be changing after the summer -- seven-footer at Sioux Falls (S.D.) Lincoln, Rock and his South Dakota Attack 16U team were playing up in the17U division and he was very productive while doing so.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO