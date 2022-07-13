ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa women's tennis adds Utah transfer

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Iowa City) -- Iowa women’s tennis has announced the addition of...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Iowa hires Verbeek as women's wrestling assistant

(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa head women’s wrestling coach Clarissa Chun has hired Tonya Verbeek as an assistant coach. In a release, Chun said, ““I am super excited to bring Tonya to our program. She brings diversity and fresh ideas, coming from the Canadian system. She is someone who has been successful as an athlete and has worked with both the men’s and women’s national teams as a coach. I know she isn’t afraid of digging deep and working hard. I love her spirit and her passion for the sport of wrestling.”
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa to meet Duke in Jimmy V Classic

(Iowa City) -- Iowa men’s basketball will play Duke this December in the Jimmy V Men’s Classic. The Hawkeyes and Blue Devils will play Tuesday, December 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Undefeated Lo-Ma softball ready for sixth state tournament appearance

(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia softball appears in their sixth state tournament in school history on Tuesday afternoon when they meet Wilton in a 2A state quarterfinal. “I couldn’t be prouder of these girls,” Coach Rick McHugh told KMA Sports. “Where they’re at, what they’ve done. We had a tough region along with our normal season within our conference. It’s a big accomplishment, and the girls feel pretty good going into next week.”
LOGAN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy